Get 14 bonus gifts with the November issue of Digital Camera mag, including 9 photo tips cards

Issue 261 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

Digital Camera launched in 2002 and is the world’s leading digital photography magazine. It has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

This issue, the big news is that we’ve turned 20! To mark the occasion, we’ve curated a special section which features the key events in 20 years of digital imaging.

Plus, enter our exclusive competition to win a 20mm Sigma lens worth £779/$889!

But we haven’t neglected our bedrock content: leading this month’s Outdoor Special is our cover feature, which rounds up the essential equipment required for shooting landscape photos.

Whether you’re starting out or are more seasoned, expert contributor Dan Mold shares his recommendations for what you shouldn’t leave the house without… from filters to tripods and lenses to rain covers, make sure you’re fully primed to shoot your best-ever scenic shots.

Other highlights in November’s Digital Camera

You’ll also find a selection of outdoor projects in Photo Active, including aerial, cityscapes, photographing elusive birds of prey – and why some epic locations transcend whatever the weather’s doing.

Other highlights in this month’s section include getting started in astrophotography, colour swapping in Photoshop, and creating artistic images of our four-legged friends using coloured cornstarch powder and a dark backdrop.

You’ll also find more outdoor techniques in Camera College: take a seat at the front of the class and discover a series of mini-masterclasses in how to shoot glorious Autumn colour.

Follow along with the lessons, apply your new learnings and submit your best mono shot to be in with a chance of winning a copy of Affinity Photo editing software worth £49/$50!

Also in November’s Digital Camera magazine, you can get to see a leading aviation photographer in action at the world’s largest display of military aircraft, in One to One.

Join us as we shadow Mark Lynham at the Royal International Air Tattoo, and find out which techniques you need to be able to capture fast jets in such stunning clarity.

When Digital Camera first launched, in 2002, camera phones had yet to become so widespread and capable.

Two decades later, it’s a different story. Photographer and author Jo Bradford has just published Smart Photos, her third book about camera phone photography – find out more about it, and the amazing projects it contains, from Jo in our interview.

And talking about the camera that we all carry in our pockets, see how much you can achieve on them – you’ll find our highlights from the iPhone Photo Awards in Hotshots.

Practical Photoshop is back with another set of tutorials covering the latest developments in image editing, all supported by bespoke video lessons.

Find out how Actions can significantly boost your workflow in Photoshop, learn how to add a vignette to images in Lightroom, and discover four creative ways of working with saturation in Photoshop.

To support these tutorials, you’ll find 15 Actions and Presets ready for you to download. Copy each pack to your computer, add the contents to your software and see how they can transform your images in matter of clicks!

2022 has been a landmark year for Digital Camera, but also for Fujifilm – it seems like the brand can’t put a foot wrong at the moment.

Hot from its launch in New York in September, we’re delighted to have been able to put the Fujifilm X-H2 through our lab – find out why this 40MP APS-C mirrorless has made such a big impression on our testers.

Elsewhere in Kit Zone, and rounding off our Outdoor Special, our Mini Test corrals five best-buy tripod ball heads.

Plus, two new lenses come under scrutiny: the Canon RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM and the Samyang/Rokinon AF 35mm F1.4 FE II.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 261 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now

This issue’s digital gifts comprise nine all-new photo tips cards; a total of 15 Actions and presets across Photoshop and Lightroom; 47 minutes of video tutorials and a 280-page-plus camera buying guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 261:

Nine new photo tips cards covering macro, landscapes, wildlife – and more!

47 mins of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

15 Actions and presets for Photoshop and Lightroom

280-page-plus Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print

