Get 14 bonus gifts with the February 2023 issue of Digital Camera

Happy New Year to all Digital Camera readers! Short winter days mean smaller windows for shooting in daylight, but longer nights provide plenty of opportunities for mastering light painting.

Our cover feature has everything you need to get started in this creative genre, from the inexpensive kit required to a series of expert tutorials – you’ll be capturing light trails, fire spins, light orbs and more in no time at all!

Also this month, there’s another stellar set of projects in Photo Active that can be tackled outdoors or indoors.

Learn how to fashion creative images from oil and water, follow our expert advice for capturing vibrant winter sunsets (pictured, above) and pick up some tips on shooting pets in a home-studio environment.

Plus, food photographer and Lightroom ambassador Beata Lubas offers her expert insights for making flat lays of tasty dishes even more delicious.

Other highlights in February’s Digital Camera

Also this month, product photographer Lucy Rose Tindall shows how she shoots her stunning still-life images, using objects including crystals, dried flowers and an animal skull, in this month’s One to One.

Discover how she sets up her shooting space and get some valuable insights on using lighting and choosing backdrops.

Now here’s something you can’t photograph in your home studio – our Hotshots gallery showcases the highlights from the Weather Photographer of the Year Awards 2022.

Now in its seventh year, this international competition continues to provide a platform for the world’s very best weather photography, and depicts the subject in the widest sense of the word.

The February issue’s interview is a two-hander, with Africa-based wildlife photographers Tristan Dicks and Will Burrard-Lucas.

The duo both feature in the forthcoming Remembering Leopards conservation book, and will also be helping to judge our latest Remembering Wildlife reader photo competition – turn to page 86 to find out how to take part… 20 photo spaces in the book are up for grabs, plus having the chance to contribute the front cover image.

February’s Practical Photoshop section brings a brace of new tutorials for Adobe’s popular image editing programs.

Learn how to master raw retouching in Lightroom and Camera Raw, instead of having to open Photoshop – that’s this month’s Tool School.

Fundamentals takes to the skies, quite literally, with a walkthrough on how to use Lightroom’s expanded selection of drone profiles.

And Get the Look delves into Photoshop’s Black & White Adjustment Layer and shows you how to get the most from this powerful tool for generating a range of creative mono and colour effects.

To help you get the most from the techniques in these tutorials, we’ve included 15 software extras: 10 winter profiles for Camera Raw and Lightroom, a drone preset for Lightroom Classic 12, and four black and white adjustment actions for Photoshop.

Download each bonus pack to your computer, import the extras to your software and start transforming your images!

But we’re not done yet – to coincide with the launch of a new sponsored tutorial series on Radiant Photo editing software, Digital Camera readers can get a free three-month trial (opens in new tab) (extended from two weeks and worth $30/£30) of this new program for Windows and macOS.

Kit Zone leads on a pair of heavyweight cameras: read our in-depth review of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II and get a hands-on preview of the Sony A7R V.

Plus, we review Affinity Photo 2 software and the Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8, a new wide-angle zoom that’s surprisingly affordable for a ’trinity’ optic.

And as winter is a great time for hunkering down and committing the previous year’s best images to paper, you can find out which A4, A3 or A3+ photo printers come out on top in our group test.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, a selection of 15 software extras for Photoshop, Lightroom and Camera Raw, 40 minutes of video tutorials and a 280-page-plus camera buyer’s guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 264:

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, action – and more!

40 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

Free three-month trial of Radiant Photo software for Windows and macOS

15 software extras for Lightroom, Camera Raw and Photoshop

280-page-plus Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

