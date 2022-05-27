Get 12 bonus gifts with the June issue of Digital Camera mag, including 9 photo tips cards

Issue 256 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 12 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

Wildlife photography is a genre you can enjoy all year round, so wouldn’t it be useful to have an essential guide to photographing wild animals throughout all four seasons?

So for this month’s cover feature, wildlife pro Dan Mold offers his expert tips for bagging your best-ever critter captures, and how to plan these insights in to your photo year.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine (opens in new tab) and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

There are more top tutorials throughout the June issue, starting with 10 all-new projects in Photo Active: these include light painting with a camera drone, capturing foxes in local woodlands, and how to harness colour theory.

Plus, discover how a simple crop can work wonders for your archive images, why natural summer light is perfect for outdoor portraits – and much more!

Other highlights in June’s Digital Camera

This month’s Camera College celebrates the wonders of floral photography… get a masterclass in a wide range of aspects of this accessible and popular genre, including framing, freezing movement, enhancing light and controlling the depth of field.

Follow along with the lessons, apply your learnings and submit your best floral shot – you could win a copy of Affinity Photo editing software for macOS or Windows worth £49/$50!

Hotshots, our regular gallery of inspirational images, has some tasty treats on offer courtesy of Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022.

And no less impressive is what Digital Camera readers have been shooting – another fine selection of their efforts awaits in our Reader Gallery.

June’s pro photographer interviews feature the leading US visual artist Christy Lee Rogers telling all about her appearance on BBC One’s ‘Extraordinary Portraits’ programme, in Behind the Lens.

And in our main interview slot, photographer and filmmaker Vincent Munier gives us the inside track on ‘The Velvet Queen’, a new film that records his quest to spot the elusive snow leopard in the wilds of Tibet.

Other highlights in this issue include a selection of new image editing tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo, and we publish the latest selection of photos to make the cut in our Reader Gallery.

Keeping up the wildlife theme of the issue, our group test rounds up eight best-buy super-telephoto zooms for a wide range of camera mounts.

This month’s camera reviews lead on the Ricoh Theta X, an exciting new 360 camera, and we also test the Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift, an affordable tilt-shift optic for Canon, Nikon, Sony and Fujifilm GFX bodies.

And, fresh from having used them at a live 1920s-themed event (opens in new tab), we give our verdict on the Neo 3 and Aeos 2, a pair of new LED lighting panels from Rotolight.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

The June issue’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tips cards, a Lightroom black and white presets kit, 57 minutes of video tutorials and a 274-page camera Buyer’s Guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 256:

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, portraits – and more

57 mins of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo

Black and white Lightroom presets kit

274-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

