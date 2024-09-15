Galaxy S25 Ultra: tip suggests minimal camera upgrade, but we're not concerned

By
published

New rumor claims only the ultra-wide camera in Samsung's next flagship phone may get an upgrade

Unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(Image credit: X, Ice Universe)

A new rumor from serial smartphone tipster Ice Universe suggests Samsung's next flagship camera phone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, may feature almost the same camera array as the current Galaxy S24 Ultra. If the rumor is correct, the only significant difference could be a new ultrawide camera, based around Samsung's 50MP ISOCELL JN3 sensor, with a 0.7um pixel size. This contradicts a previous rumor that the S25 Ultra might get a new telephoto camera. It also means the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor in the phone's primary wide-angle camera would be carried over to the S25 Ultra, along with the S24 Ultra's 10MP 3x telephoto module and its 50MP 5x telephoto camera.

Cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Luke Baker / Digital Camera World)

