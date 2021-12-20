Fujifilm GFX 100s in stock: Hurry and get your order in before it's too late

Eleven months after Fujfilm announced the GFX 100S it is still in short supply, but in high demand for those looking to upgrade from its predecessor the Fujifilm GFX 50S or those wishing to upgrade to medium format .

Stocks are still limited, yet now is the time to order, and just in time for the holiday season B&H and Adorama have availability of this fantastic camera, if you are willing to wait a few days when stock arrives in the warehouses.

FUJIFILM GFX 100S | $5,999 FUJIFILM GFX 100S | $5,999 at B&H

With its mirrorless medium format sensor capable of producing 102MP medium format photos and ability to record 4K video in 10-bit internally, the GFX 100S is a medium format camera suitable for enthusiast to professional content creators.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The GFX 100S is a mirrorless 102MP medium format camera designed in a compact body that is capable of producing stunning photos and also video with its ability to shoot 4K video. This sensor pairs with its X-Processor to produce 16-bit RAW images that achieve broad dynamic range, low noise and stunning detail with a low-light sensitivity up to 12,800, you can even boost the resolution to 400MP when using Pixel Shit Multi-shot to produce extreme detail on still life objects.

Along with its 3.2” touchscreen LCD screen with three-way tilting design, built-in 5-axis sensor-shot image stabilisation and hybrid autofocus system with 425 selectable AF points and ability to focus in -5.5 EV, along with face and eye-detection this really is a medium format camera of the modern age and is able to produce amazing visuals for enthusiasts, prosumers and professionals alike.

Those who would also like to shoot video or are looking for that all-in-one camera solution the GFX 100S is a great choice as it is able to produce amazing 4K video at 4:2:0 10-bit internally or 4:2:2 10-bit externally and RAW 12-bit via external recording.

The GFX 100S and its predecessor, GFX 50S are favorites of ours at DCW and now is the time to grab the GFX 100S whilst stock is available for this highly sought-after camera.

