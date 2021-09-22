Fujifilm GFX 100S back in stock! (But for how long?)

If you're in the market for a medium format camera, then it's likely that the Fujifilm GFX 100S has caught your eye. With a stunning 102MP sensor, in-body image stabilization and phase detection AF, the GFX 100S is a fantastic bit of kit for a comparatively good price (when considering the medium format market). With stock shortages plaguing many camera manufacturers, the Fujifilm GFX 100S has been out of stock at retailers for a while. However, it looks as though Adorama has finally got some stock in! Be warned though – it might not last for long.

Fujifilm GFX 100S back in stock!

The Fujifilm GFX 100S features five-axis In-Body Image Stabilization that is able to provide up to 6 stops of vibration reduction. Meanwhile, the phase detection autofocus covers nearly 100% of the frame and is capable of working at speeds of up to 0.16sec in light as low as -5.5EV.

Plus, if 102MP images aren't enough, why not use the Fujifilm GFX 100S' Pixel Shift Multi-Shot mode to create insanely detailed 400MP photos! Or, if you're a keen videographer, you can record 4K/30p footage in 10-bit F-log or 12-bit ProRes RAW. Essentially, no matter whether photo or video is your true passion, you can capture something incredible with the Fujifilm GFX 100S.

Meanwhile, the sturdy magnesium-alloy casing is designed to operate in temperatures as low as 14ºF or –10ºC and be dust- and weather-resistant as well. Weighing just 900g, the Fujifilm GFX 100S isn't too far off the size and weight of some of the best full frame cameras around, but its 102MP medium format sensor will be able to blow their sensor resolution out of the water.

We're not expecting the Fujifilm GFX 100S to hang around for long, so if you're keen on picking one up then you might want to do so sooner rather than later!

