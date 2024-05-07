Trailer for Lee, the hotly anticipated biopic of war photographer Lee Miller, is here!

The long-awaited Lee Miller biopic starring Kate Winslet is scheduled for release later this year, and the first trailer has recently dropped, adding to the excitement.

After having success touring film festivals last year, the hotly anticipated film Lee is a biopic of the renowned war photojournalist Lee Miller, and stars the Oscar-winner Kate Winslet in the leading role. The trailer shows the harrowing extent of being a photographer during the Second World War, and the long-lasting effects it had on the people who witnessed it.

Lee Miller is considered one of the greatest war photojournalists of all time, and most remarkable female icons of the 20th century. Born in New York, Miller began working life as a model for Vanity Fair before moving to Paris to study photography with renowned photographer Man Ray.

After moving to London during the outbreak of WWII, Miller's extraordinary photographs earned her a key place in the history of art, and her post-war home in Sussex, UK, is home to the Lee Miller Archives.

The movie Lee is produced by Sky and captures Miller's determination to capture the truth of the Nazi regime, however tough and morally questionable this may have felt at the time. A line in the trailer sums this up perfectly, "Even when I wanted to look away, I knew I couldn't."

Female correspondents had the odds stacked against them during this time and were not allowed on the front lines, but despite this, Miller's perseverance created some of the most important images of WWII, "for which she paid an enormous personal price."

(Image credit: Toronto International Film Festival)

The movie takes inspiration from the well-known book and biography, The Lives of Lee Miller, an account of the life of Lee Miller written by her son Antony Penrose. Antony Penrose himself was a consultant on the movie, adding more authenticity to the production.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lee Miller was an entirely fascinating and inspirational photographer and a remarkable person, and the trailer for Lee looks unbelievable. Tears welled in my eyes just watching the trailer, I imagine I will be in floods when the movie comes out in September 2024.

Lee Miller created images with her trusty Rolleiflex – see our guides for more information on the best film cameras and the best film for 35mm.