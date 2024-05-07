Trailer for Lee, the hotly anticipated biopic of war photographer Lee Miller, is here!

The Lee Miller biopic will be released later this year promising a combination of action, emotion, and photography

The long-awaited Lee Miller biopic starring Kate Winslet is scheduled for release later this year, and the first trailer has recently dropped, adding to the excitement. 

After having success touring film festivals last year, the hotly anticipated film Lee is a biopic of the renowned war photojournalist Lee Miller, and stars the Oscar-winner Kate Winslet in the leading role. The trailer shows the harrowing extent of being a photographer during the Second World War, and the long-lasting effects it had on the people who witnessed it. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

