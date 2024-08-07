From rainforests to grains of sand: FREE immersive timelapse photography exhibit comes to London

By
published

A free timelapse photography video exhibit opens in London, as LA-based artist Maggie West teams up with Outernet

Immersive art
(Image credit: Maggie West / Outernet London)

A stunning, new, immersive and free exhibition is starting in London tomorrow, celebrating the natural world through timelapse photography. 

Based in Tottenham Court Road, London, the Los Angelean artist Maggie West has partnered with Outernet London – an outside arts and entertainment district. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles