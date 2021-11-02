FREE ebook with Digital Photographer Magazine 246!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now.

Lifestyle photography

Learn all about the professional approach to lifestyle imagery with Jordan Banks. (Image credit: Future)

Lifestyle can be a somewhat opaque term these days, so just what is lifestyle photography? Find out with our dedicated guide, written by expert photographer Jordan Banks. Jordan takes us through the process of planning a lifestyle shoot, selecting the ideal kit items, organising the structure of the session and editing images with specific clients in-mind.

Get setup to create images with contemporary relevance, thereby producing a portfolio to get you hired by some big brands, working in a multitude of different industries.

Expert guide to action cameras

Find out how you can use your action camera to capture otherwise tricky-to-access locations and compositions. (Image credit: Future)

Action cams have come a long way since the first GoPro model and now the quality they can output is starting to match that of more 'specialised' interchangeable lens cameras. They are about far more than video now too, so it's time to start taking them seriously, for pro-level photography.

Explore our guide to picking an appropriate action camera, getting to grips with the plethora of advanced features for photography and using your model to shoot otherwise difficult-to-access compositions. Make the most of your action camera to capture surprising shots which would be impractical with a larger DSLR or Mirrorless Full Frame, APS-C or Micro 4/3 camera body and system lenses.

Create the sun with flash

Learn to recreate the look and feel of autumnal sunlight for an advertising shot with the wow factor (Image credit: Future)

'Tis the season of fancy coffees and golden colours, so let's learn to combine these for an eye-catching advertorial shot! Pull together your knowledge of flash photography and use a multi-speedlight setup to create the aesthetic of an autumn sunset scene in the park, all from the comfort of your own home.

Use props, manage lighting ratios and edit colour for a believable studio-type shot, reminiscent of the advert for the ubiquitous pumpkin spice latte, in your local coffee shop.

Inclusive fashion

Lauren joins Jade Keshia Gordon to learn about organising test shoots and managing a team, on a fashion photoshoot. (Image credit: Future)

Street lenses

We test the new generation of mirrorless 35mm primes, perfect for street photography with a full frame camera. Which is the best? (Image credit: Future)

