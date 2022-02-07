Free Assimilate Play Pro license worth $299 with every Atomos Ninja V or Ninja V+ purchase

Atomos and Assimilate have announced that every new purchase of an Atomos Ninja V or Ninja V+ will include a full license of Assimilate Play Pro worth $299 US for free, and did we mention that currently you can also save $500 of the Nina V+ at B&H or $50 on the Ninja V from Adorama? Atomos has not forgotten about existing registered owners of the Ninja V/V+ as it is also offering an exclusive deal price of $99 for a full license.

Atomos Ninja V+ 8K| was $1,499 |$999

SAVE $500 Magnify your on-camera monitoring and recording options up to 8K 30 and 4K 120 ProRes RAW through HDMI or SDI with this amazing deal.

US DEAL

Atomos Ninja V | was $649 |$599

SAVE $50 Record up to 4K 6p0 10-bit HDR video direct from your camera's sensor, over HDMI 2.0 and store edit-ready ProRes or DNxHR on affordable SSD drives and bypass your cameras internal compression and record time limits.

US DEAL

Filmmakers understand that there are many choices to be made when it comes to defining a production pipeline for your existing for future project, be that client project or your next feature. While there are more options available today, not only in terms of cameras, but also recording formats, NLE, visual effects and finishing software, the specific workflow is often predetermined by any one of those solutions. Atomos wants to challenge these expectations and change the nature of the game for the better.

The ability of the Ninja V/V+ to record in a range of professional formats, including Apple ProRes RAW, Apple ProRes, Avid DNxHD and H.265 (HEVC) makes them incredibly versatile pieces of kit for any cinematographer. Filmmakers can take content created on these devices and use any number of post-production workflows. The addition of Play Pro dramatically expands the available options and it opens new avenues for filmmakers to explore and provides an opportunity to switch lanes midstream.

In practical terms, cinematographers are able to select ProRes RAW as a production format, then choose further down the road to leverage Assimilate Play Pro’s software to convert footage to a different format, for example ProRes 4444 XQ (with embedded metadata). This means the content can be harmonized to match footage recorded on different cameras including Red, Aarri, Phantom and Blackmagic. It also creates an opportunity to work with applications that do not currently support ProRes RAW, including DaVinci Resolve. With Play Pro filmmakers can take footage recorded on any of these systems and transcode it to work alongside their established ProRes RAW workflows allowing for more streamlined and time-efficient editing.

As described above Play Pro is an advanced software solution for professional quality control and transcoding. This software supports changing white balance, ISO gain and exposure offset with ProRes RAW, debayer to all known colour spaces and log-curves, including ACES. It also reads all and any metadata from the ProRes RAW files, such as: camera model, lens used, t-stop number, focal length and many more. It can be used to view files in a wide range of codecs, including ProRes RAW as well as transcode files to Apple ProRes, H.264 and H.265 (HEVC) and is available for both macOS and Windows.

To be able to get this software into your workflow for free with any purchase of the Ninja V/ V+ or for an exclusive offer to existing owners of just $99 is an amazing offering, it might not be something you utilize everyday, but it will earn its hard drive space that one time you need it or you are having to run multiple cameras from different manufacturers due to the on-going chip shortage.

Read more:

Best 4K camera

Best audio recorders for filmmakers

Best wireless follow focus units

Best 8K camera