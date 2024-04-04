Food Photographer of the Year offers tasty treats as shortlist announced

It's a month to go until the winners are announced, but whet your appetite with the shortlist for the 2024 Pink Lady Awards
"This photo was taken in Hanoi, Vietnam. I was on a family holiday and we were just wandering through the many narrow side streets in the city and I came across this old bicycle full of fruit, the colours against the dark background and rusty old bike made it really stand out."(Image credit: David Cotsworth)
The shortlist has been unveiled for this year's Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year - and as ever there are some amazingly tasty images competing for the £5,000 overall prize.
Launched in 2011, the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year has become one of the best-known photographic awards on the competitions calendar - and is open to both professional and amateur photographers.
This year’s global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, includes: Clare Reichenbach, CEO, the James Beard Foundation, Tom Athron, CEO, Fortnum & Mason, Asma Khan, Presenter, Chef’s Table, Cookbook Author and Founder, Darjeeling Express, Fiona Shields, Picture Editor, The Guardian and Rein Skullerud, Senior Photographer & Photo Editor, World Food Programme.
You can see all 700 of the shortlisted entries, across 28 categories, on the 2024 Awards website.
The winners of this year's Pink Lady® Food Photography Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony on the evening of June 4. This will be followed by our Finalists Exhibition at the Mall Galleries, London from June 5-9.
