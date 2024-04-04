Food Photographer of the Year offers tasty treats as shortlist announced

By Chris George
It's a month to go until the winners are announced, but whet your appetite with the shortlist for the 2024 Pink Lady Awards

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2024
"This photo was taken in Hanoi, Vietnam. I was on a family holiday and we were just wandering through the many narrow side streets in the city and I came across this old bicycle full of fruit, the colours against the dark background and rusty old bike made it really stand out." (Image credit: David Cotsworth)

The shortlist has been unveiled for this year's Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year - and as ever there are some amazingly tasty images competing for the £5,000 overall prize.

Launched in 2011, the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year has become one of the best-known photographic awards on the competitions calendar - and is open to both professional and amateur photographers.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

