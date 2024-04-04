Food Photographer of the Year offers tasty treats as shortlist announced

"This photo was taken in Hanoi, Vietnam. I was on a family holiday and we were just wandering through the many narrow side streets in the city and I came across this old bicycle full of fruit, the colours against the dark background and rusty old bike made it really stand out."

The shortlist has been unveiled for this year's Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year - and as ever there are some amazingly tasty images competing for the £5,000 overall prize.

Launched in 2011, the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year has become one of the best-known photographic awards on the competitions calendar - and is open to both professional and amateur photographers.

"During the pandemic lockdown, I started photographing tiny railway model figures (just three quarters of an inch high) positioned with everyday items – usually food – in order to entertain my family and friends on social media. The idea for this image came from me taking a bite out of a tea cake and being presented with its inner snow-like mallow – the perfect terrain for my tiny Nordic walkers to feel at home! (Image credit: Jacki Gordon)

"I have always been fascinated by the two contrasting worlds of the dining room and the kitchen, the front and back of house. When photographing at Adam Byatt’s Michelin starred Trinity Restaurant in Clapham, I noticed there was just a thin wall separating the two contrasting environments. This was shot just before evening service. I wanted to portray the calm, warm, welcoming ambience in the dining room, juxtaposed with the busy, buzzy, chefs in the kitchen. The differences are what makes this shot for me". (Image credit: John Carey)

The Pirates Catch is from a series called, 'The Last Few’ created in Havana, Cuba in 2023. By law, the bulk of fish caught in Cuban waters must be handed to the state for distribution amongst the people. However, some of the poorest in Havana are brave enough to provide for their families by venturing out to sea using nothing more than inner tubes from trucks and tractors as makeshift fishing rafts. (Image credit: Sarah Louise Ramsay)

I took this photograph in Chittagong, Bangladesh. A woman is feeding her pet cats. She is called Minnie's mother by all the locals, as she calls all her pets 'Minnie'. This woman has many pets. She spends half of the money she earns to feed these animals. (Image credit: Mohammad Fayzul Mowla)

"Gabriel Valencia is the Director of Farming at Vérité Wines. This photograph was captured at block 82 at their Alexander Mountain Estate vineyard, perched at the very top of the estate overlooking Alexander Valley below. Imagine my delight when the dramatic fog rolled in followed by sun rays peeking through the diffuse light to create a silhouette of Gabriel in front of the vineyard". (Image credit: Suzanne Becker Bronk)

"These beautiful white eggs are fresh gifts, each morning retrieved with a sense of gratitude from the little coop in the garden, where chickens roam. These eggs, with their subtle sheen, carry within them the warmth of the hens that laid them. This still life, a composition as timeless as the light that dances across its surface, speaks of simple elegance and quiet mornings". (Image credit: Ursula van de Bunte)

This year’s global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, includes: Clare Reichenbach, CEO, the James Beard Foundation, Tom Athron, CEO, Fortnum & Mason, Asma Khan, Presenter, Chef’s Table, Cookbook Author and Founder, Darjeeling Express, Fiona Shields, Picture Editor, The Guardian and Rein Skullerud, Senior Photographer & Photo Editor, World Food Programme.

You can see all 700 of the shortlisted entries, across 28 categories, on the 2024 Awards website.

The winners of this year's Pink Lady® Food Photography Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony on the evening of June 4. This will be followed by our Finalists Exhibition at the Mall Galleries, London from June 5-9.