First major Vivian Maier retrospective opens in her hometown of New York

Vivian Maier is one of the most recognized photographers of the 20th century, with both her photographic ability and her story bringing much-deserved posthumous success.

Fotografiska New York will display over 230 of Maier's photographs, making it the first major retrospective of her work to be shown in the US. Mairer's first New York museum show will be dedicated to sharing the extraordinary work of the late artist, and how she captured post-war America and the 'facade of the American dream'.

Self-Portrait, New York, NY, 1953 (Image credit: Estate of Vivian Maier, Courtesy of Maloof Collection and Howard Greenberg Gallery, NY)

Much of Maier's recognition came after she died in 2009, with her work being discovered after being bought at auction. Many of her works were still undeveloped due to Maier's lack of funds, and little did the buyer know he had stumbled across what is now considered one of the greatest art finds in history.

Maier is now considered one of the greatest street photographers of all time. At the time she took the images, what we now refer to as 'street photography' was simply thought of as capturing the world around you, and Maier did so exceptionally.

The exhibition titled Unseen Work will run from now through to September 29, 2024, at Fotografiska New York. It will feature works from the early 1950s to the late 1990s, including 'vintage and modern prints, color, black and white, super 8 films, and audio recordings', offering a complete vision of the artist’s deep and extensive archive.

Executive Director of Fotografiska Sophie Wright says, “Fotografiska is proud to be the first museum in Vivian Maier’s hometown of New York to present a large-scale exhibition of her work. The story of the discovery of her extraordinary archive transcends photography, and her talent has captivated audiences worldwide. We’re grateful to be able to share her work for existing fans to enjoy, while giving new audiences a chance to discover her”.

Central Park, New York, NY, September 26, 1959 (Image credit: Estate of Vivian Maier, Courtesy of Maloof Collection and Howard Greenberg Gallery, NY)

Unseen Work will challenge existing perceptions of Maier’s extensive body of work simply by offering more, and focus on the major themes that define her creative output. From her street captures, renowned self-portraits, and portraits of working-class neighborhoods, Maier explored her world from many nuanced perspectives.

For those who are not aware of Vivian Maier's story and her exceptional photography, I urge you to take a look, as her photographs are a highly considered commentary on life at the time, and Maier's place in it.

Unseen Works is currently on display until September 29 at Fotografiska New York, which is at 281 Park Ave South, near 22nd St,

