First major Vivian Maier retrospective opens in her hometown of New York

By
published

The photography of Vivian Maier is being displayed in a major retrospective exhibition at Fotografiska, New York

Viv Maier
Self-Portrait, New York, NY, 1954 (Image credit: Estate of Vivian Maier, Courtesy of Maloof Collection and Howard Greenberg Gallery, NY)

Vivian Maier is one of the most recognized photographers of the 20th century, with both her photographic ability and her story bringing much-deserved posthumous success.

Fotografiska New York will display over 230 of Maier's photographs, making it the first major retrospective of her work to be shown in the US. Mairer's first New York museum show will be dedicated to sharing the extraordinary work of the late artist, and how she captured post-war America and the 'facade of the American dream'.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

