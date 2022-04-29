Final farewell to Fujichrome Velvia 50 sheet film as shipment ends today

In a statement back in October 15, 2021 Fujifilm announced that they would end shipment and discontinue their praised Fujichrome Velvia 50 in 4 x 5 sheets for Large Format photography, along with other recommended film stocks like 160NS in 120 format. This was a move to reduce costs and due to the on-going crisis for chemicals and modern regulations Fujifilm decided to discontinue production and sales of these films.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Those 20 sheet packs of 4 x 5" Velvia 50 from Fujifilm will certainly be missed by many. Velvia was a color slide film that displayed extremely fine grain, resolving power, sharpness and brilliant color reproduction.

Velvia was deigned for the photographers who enjoys ultra sharp images with vivid color, and was simply hard to beat in its prime. Whether for portraits, landscapes or commercial work, Velvia delivered what it advertised - extreme vibrancy and tonality. Highlights were neutral, but your shadows would still be deep, with rich black. Skin tones were pronounce and showed great detail. You'll also find that the color balance remains constant from exposures ranging from -1/2 to +1 when pushed. which made it even more of a fan favorite.

Fast forward a year and the above, written in past tense is a bitter pill to swallow, and we are officially now coming to an end of an era, this film stock and others from Fujifilm will no longer be produce or shipped.

However, if you are wanting to try this stock, but don't mind it only being in 35mm you can still pick some up over at B&H and Adorama - which are your best bet to get fresh stock in 35mm while you still can.

But, if you're desperately looking for a pack of 4x5 sheet film then eBay is going to be your only option to get the stock at a relatively low cost, until the scalpers start to collect and release in limited batches... we've already seen it with Kodaks Portra stock and Fujifilm's own Pro 400H. So, my advice would be buy now, stock up and shoot later, but please don't put a $200+ price tag on it and sell on!

