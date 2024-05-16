Film isn't dead – it's digital. The Fujifilm X-T50 puts Film Simulations front and center

Fujifilm puts its Film Simulations at the forefront of its new camera, the 40MP Fujifilm X-T50, coming next month

Fujifilm X-T50 being held in a photographer's hands
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

There's plenty to like about the newly announced Fujifilm X-T50. It features the snazzy new 40.2MP sensor, it has 7 stops of in-body image stabilization, can capture 6K 30p video…

But there's one talking point that's dominating all others: the addition of a new Film Simulation dial, putting Fujifilm's popular effects at the forefront of a camera like never before. Which will no doubt to make the X-T50 irresistible to the filter-loving social media crowd that's currently snapping up its products like hot cakes.

Fujifilm X-T50 against a white background
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

