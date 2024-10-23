Elon Musk, Tesla and Warner Bros sued over 'Blade Runner' AI-generated imagery

By
published

Alcon Entertainment accuses Elon Musk of feeding Blade Runner 2049 imagery into an AI generator. Voight-Kampff test pending…

Futuristic image used during Tesla Robotaxi Unveil presentation
The supposed AI-generated futuristic image used during the Tesla Robotaxi Unveil presentation (Image credit: Tesla)

Alcon Entertainment is suing the world's richest man, Elon Musk, his company, Tesla, and Warner Bros Discovery for purportedly using imagery from its movie, Blade Runner 2049.

Court documents obtained by the BBC reveal that the dispute stems from Alcon's refusal to grant Musk and Tesla "all permissions" to use imagery from Blade Runner 2049, for the launch of the Tesla Robotaxi.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

