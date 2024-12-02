At last! 35mm film is finally down in price, as Moment offers one-day sale on film stock

Love shooting film? This is my pick of the seven best film stock deals – all with Cyber Monday savings

Film Photography Project Low ISO film on beach image with &#039;great price&#039; flash
Film Photography Project's Low ISO film enables long-exposure photography in bright light – you'll have to dial in settings manually though (Image credit: Film Photography Project)

If you're an old-school film shooter, then you'll no doubt be painfully aware that film stock ain't particularly cheap these days, so even a small saving on a roll of exposures is particularly welcome.

Purveyor of cool retro cameras and consumables Moment has some great deals on all sorts of film for Cyber Monday. As well as classic color and black & white 35mm film, the company has some really interesting options to try, including super-low ISO film for long exposures in daylight, and 'X-ray' film, guaranteed to give your images a look like no other.

Kodak Ultra Max 400 35mm Film
Kodak Ultra Max 400 35mm Film: was $10.99 now $8.99 at Moment

18% off Kodak Ultra Max 400 is a worry-free, easy-to-use high-speed film that gives you the flexibility you need to take consistently better pictures in more picture-taking situations.

View Deal
Fujifilm 400 Color Negative 35mm Film
Fujifilm 400 Color Negative 35mm Film: was $9.99 now $8.99 at Moment

Save 10% An all-purpose ISO400 36-exposure film for creating color prints, and developed in standard C41 chemistry.

View Deal
Kodak Professional Tri-X 400 Black and White Negative 35mm Film
Kodak Professional Tri-X 400 Black and White Negative 35mm Film: was $8.59 now $7.59 at Moment

Save 12% Kodak Tri-X is the world's best selling B&W 35mm film. Its wide exposure latitude leverages even the most challenging lighting situations. This price is for 24 exposures, but a roll of 36 costs just 40¢ more.

View Deal
Ilford FP4 Plus Black and White Negative 35mm Film
Ilford FP4 Plus Black and White Negative 35mm Film: was $10.50 now $8.50 at Moment

Save $2 A black-and-white classic with an ISO rating of 125 - perfect for landscapes and travel photography

View Deal
Film Photography Project Low ISO Color Negative 35mm Film
Film Photography Project Low ISO Color Negative 35mm Film: was $11.99 now $9.99 at Moment

17% off This low-speed ISO 1.6 35mm film is perfect for long exposures and has a unique color balance that is unlike any other 35mm film, producing soft, shifted colors.

View Deal
Film Photography Project 120 X-Ray Black and White Negative Film
Film Photography Project 120 X-Ray Black and White Negative Film: was $10.99 now $9.99 at Moment

Save 9% This medical x-ray film has been adapted to standard medium 120 format. It is orthochromatic and lacks an anti-halation layer, giving photos a high-diffusion effect and beautiful grain.

View Deal
Fujifilm  Instax Mini Black Border Instant Film
Fujifilm  Instax Mini Black Border Instant Film: was $9.99 now $8.99 at Moment

10% off Instax Mini Black Border film is designed for all Instax mini cameras. It offers stunning instant pictures with sharp, clear reproduction, vivid colors, and natural skin tones, that fit into a purse, wallet, or mini photo frame.

View Deal

