$59 for a CFexpress B card? Serious savings on SanDisk storage!

I very much love the CFexpress Type B format, but I very much don't love that it costs so much more than my trusty SD cards.

So I was very happy to spot that SanDisk's range of Extreme Pro CFexpress Type B cards have been slashed in price by up to $100, with prices starting at just $59! I've always used Sandisk's Extreme Pro cards in both SD and CFexpress format, and I own a couple of these Type Bs, so I'm definitely going to pick up another one.

This is the perfect time to grab a spare card, and an especially good time to snag a 512GB card if you shoot a lot of hi-res stills or video.

SanDisk CFexpress B Extreme Pro 64GB | was $129.99 | $59.99

SAVE $90 This 64GB card is less than half price! I keep a "small" card like this for everyday shooting, rather than letting millions of random files build up on a larger card.

SanDisk CFexpress B Extreme Pro 128GB | was $175.00 | $79.99

SAVE $95 Is it me, or are 128GB cards becoming a bit rarer these days? Either way, this is a great halfway house between smaller and higher capacity memory cards.

SanDisk CFexpress B Extreme Pro 256GB | was $199.00 | $119.99

SAVE $79 This is the ideal workhorse card whether you're shooting stills or video, with plenty of capacity to carry you through most shoots, days out or short vacations.

SanDisk CFexpress B Extreme Pro 516GB | was $299.00 | $199.99

SAVE $100 For the most serious shooting, whether it's hi-res photography or 8K video, this 512GB card has the space and speed to keep you in the game without any memory worries.

See how these stack up against the best CFexpress cards, and make sure you have one of the best memory card readers to make the most of those transfer speeds!