$10 a month gets you an iPhone 14 Plus!

Got a spare 10 bucks a month? Then you can get an iPhone 14 Plus! At the same price as a basic Netflix account, there's never been a cheaper way to get the latest Apple phone.

Verizon is currently offering the iPhone 14 Plus for just $10 per month (opens in new tab), which equates to a saving of $540 over 36 months on select 5G Unlimited plans. And if that wasn't enough, Verizon is also offering $200 if you switch from another carrier.

This is the second incredible iPhone offer we've had from Verizon over the Black Friday period. And while the other one – where you buy an iPhone 14 Pro and get a FREE iPad, Apple Watch & Beats headphones (opens in new tab) – is unbelievably good, this one offers straight-up unbelievably good value if you don't need the Pro's trimmings.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus – $10/month (plus $200 to switch) (opens in new tab)

SAVE $540 The awesome iPhone 14 Plus offers incredible bang for your buck with this amazing offer. If you don't need the Pro bells and whistles, this is a no-brainer!

As a camera phone, the iPhone 14 Plus has a few exciting new features such as video Action mode and the option to capture 4K Cinematic mode footage at 24fps – and also offers an extra 6 hours of video playback over the base iPhone 14.

The Action mode produces amazingly smooth handheld footage, which alleviates the need to stabilize it in a non-linear editing app. Images on the Super Retina XDR display look great, and the larger 6.7" screen of the Plus makes viewing and editing photos a real pleasure.

The main camera's seven-element lens and clever under the hood processing work in tandem to give great results. The new Photonic Engine is an enhanced image pipeline that is unique to the 14 series, enabling it to capture better looking shots in low light. The iPhone 14 also enables an increase in quality by applying the computational benefits of Deep Fusion earlier in the imaging process to deliver more detail, preserve subtle textures, provide better color and maintain more information in a photo.

From a photography point of view, the iPhone 14 Plus is a great piece of kit, especially if you just want to point, shoot and share great-looking shots via social media without doing much post-processing.

