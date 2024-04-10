DJI's RS 4 is exciting, but the new Focus Pro could reduce crew sizes on film sets!

The fourth generation of DJI's Ronin tool is exciting, but it's an established product category and we know what we're looking at. However, alongside the new DJI RS 4 Pro (reviewed here) the manufacturer also revealed a new AMF (Automated Manual Focus) system: DJI Focus Pro.

This isn't the only DJI product to use LiDAR, and indeed plenty of other devices also use the tech – it's what Apple has used to measure distances on the iPhone Pro series for several generations now. But it is DJI's first product designed to replace a focus puller that's not integrated into a camera or gimbal.

The video below shows how the invisible LiDAR system is employed by the device to measure distance. It has a width of about 70°, wider than a 50mm lens, over which it projects 76,800 points, refreshing at 30Hz.

It is then set up using the motor and a small touchscreen (similar to that seen on the Ronin) to auto-calibrate to a camera and lens. A full list of compatible devices can be seen on DJI's site.

Setup can also be made using a phone and the Ronin app via Bluetooth, if a bigger screen is preferred. The automatic manual focus powers a motor that turns the lens' focus ring, and works over a range of about 65ft / 20m. It can even track subjects using AI, plus LiDAR has the advantage (compared to a typical contrast-detect AF system) of being able to work in the dark.

Perhaps the coolest feature, though, is that the subject tracking can work with a simple tap on a person or vehicle on-screen, just like a DJI drone. If your job on set is focus puller, it might be time to look for other roles.

(Image credit: DJI)

The updates to the RS 4 and RS 4 Pro have refined the devices, which already use the DJI Ronin app for extra control. Teflon coating improves the axis arms, with a switch facilitating zoom and gimbal control, and both have native vertical shooting. The RS 4 can handle a 6.6lbs / 3kg payload, while the RS 4 Pro will handle a camera and lens up to 9.9lbs / 4.5kg.

The DJI RS 4 will set you back $549 / £469 / AU$799, with the RS 4 Pro costing $869 / £749 / AU$1,299.

The Focus Pro Creator Combo (with the grip, sensor, and motor) comes in at $999 / £789 / AU$1,389 while the All-in-One Combo adds a remote hand unit for a second operator, but costs $1,849 / £1,449 / AU$2,799.

Will the new RS 4 make our best camera gimbal guide?