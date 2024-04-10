DJI's RS 4 is exciting, but the new Focus Pro could reduce crew sizes on film sets!

By Adam Juniper
published

The new Ronin stole the headlines, but the amazing new DJI Focus Pro could be the real show stealer

DJI Focus Pro
(Image credit: DJI)

The fourth generation of DJI's Ronin tool is exciting, but it's an established product category and we know what we're looking at. However, alongside the new DJI RS 4 Pro (reviewed here) the manufacturer also revealed a new AMF (Automated Manual Focus) system: DJI Focus Pro. 

This isn't the only DJI product to use LiDAR, and indeed plenty of other devices also use the tech – it's what Apple has used to measure distances on the iPhone Pro series for several generations now. But it is DJI's first product designed to replace a focus puller that's not integrated into a camera or gimbal.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

