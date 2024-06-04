DJI Mini 2 SE budget camera drone now offers even more value with new features

In the last few days, DJI have delivered firmware updates for several key drones, from the relatively new (and pricey) FPV fun-fest that is the Avata 2 to the inexpensive entry drone the Mini 2 SE which we might have thought was effectively replaced by the Mini 4K.

Since the Avata 2 update has the potential to halve the price of the drone for some, we cover it separately, but the Mini 2 SE firmware is a boost for two reasons. Not only does it provide a new feature, but it shows continued love for what has long been one of the best cheap drones.

Right now, I'd recommend that anyone looking for an entry-level DJI drone opt for the newer DJI Mini 4K (which is more or less the same drone as the Mini 2 SE but with the option of 4K video rather than topping out at 2.7K). It is nevertheless very pleasing to see that DJI isn't simply abandoning consumers the second a product line moves on but continues to provide firmware.

The update in question – v01.00.0500 – resolves some 'known issues' (almost none of which are likely to have come up in normal flying), but – more importantly – adds support for the latest ADS-B or "Remote ID" system.

ADS-B is a longstanding tech in the aircraft world in which aircraft report their positions so that others nearby can avoid them.

The FAA in the USA, and the CAA in the UK (among others) are requiring that drones broadcast in the same way, and include user information (hence the term "Remote ID").

DJI Fly, the app, will need to be updated to v1.13.4 (and – depending on your phone settings – might well suggest this) in order to perform the firmware update. That update also comes with some extras, including an AI video editing tool to create one-tap videos.