DJI Mini 2 SE budget camera drone now offers even more value with new features

By
published

DJI isn't forgetting the Mini 2 SE, as the budget baby gets a useful firmware update which adds Remote ID support

DJI Mini 2 SE


(Image credit: Future)

In the last few days, DJI have delivered firmware updates for several key drones, from the relatively new (and pricey) FPV fun-fest that is the Avata 2 to the inexpensive entry drone the Mini 2 SE which we might have thought was effectively replaced by the Mini 4K.

Since the Avata 2 update has the potential to halve the price of the drone for some, we cover it separately, but the Mini 2 SE firmware is a boost for two reasons. Not only does it provide a new feature, but it shows continued love for what has long been one of the best cheap drones.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

