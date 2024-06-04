DJI's new firmware HALVES the price of the Avata 2 FPV drone—for some!

If you already own an Avata 2 and the latest generation of controllers, then the headline feature of the latest update – version 01.00.0300 – is that it brings a faster 100fps 4K recording mode. This obviously offers more options for cinematic FPV. It does require the Goggles 3 to be chosen.

Much more significant for many who already own an Avata (1), however, will be the fact that the update also allows the Avata 2 to be used with some of DJI's older goggles and controllers – notably those released with the Avata (1).

Specifically, the DJI Goggles 2 and DJI Goggles Integra are now supported, as well as the DJI RC Motion 2 and DJI FPV Remote Controller 2 (if used with those controllers). The upshot of all this is you can – so long as you perform all the necessary updates on the devices – replace your Avata with an Avata 2 and fly it using your older goggles and controller, something which wasn't possible at launch.

Buying the drone only – not the controller and the new 3D Goggles – might not give you all the latest features (like 3D pass-through) in one go – but (especially in an accident-prone area like FPV) it does give you the option to upgrade in more wallet-friendly stages.

The update also brings the drone up-to-date with with the latest ADS-B requirements in the USA and Europe. Known as "Remote ID" by most pilots, the system (required by the FC and various other aviation authorities) enables the drone to broadcast identification and location information during flight.

This is not DJI's only firmware update in the last few days – they've even shown the Mini 2 SE some love – but this might be the most significant for their FPV fans since it has the potential to drastically change their financial planning.

Before you get too excited though a word of warning – if you've invested heavily in Avata (1) batteries, the Avata 2 is a different shape airframe with a different battery type so you'll need to replace them too!

If you need some help on updating your DJI drone's firmware, you should find the app guides you through it but the DJI help center can provide guidance too.