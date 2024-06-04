DJI's new firmware HALVES the price of the Avata 2 FPV drone—for some!

By
published

New firmware means you won't need to replace goggles or controller, making the upgrade a lot more tempting!

DJI Avata 2
(Image credit: Future)

If you already own an Avata 2 and the latest generation of controllers, then the headline feature of the latest update – version 01.00.0300 – is that it brings a faster 100fps 4K recording mode. This obviously offers more options for cinematic FPV. It does require the Goggles 3 to be chosen.

Much more significant for many who already own an Avata (1), however, will be the fact that the update also allows the Avata 2 to be used with some of DJI's older goggles and controllers – notably those released with the Avata (1).  

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

