DJI is twice the tease: "Ready to Roll" on a new drone, and a new Ronin is coming

DJI have shared a pair of new product teasers with unusually revealing images, so we have a good idea of what to expect at the upcoming announcements.

For drone fans like me, the most exciting is the "Ready to Roll" teaser, which trails a launch date of April 11 at 9:00 EDT.

Ready To RollApril 11, 2024 | 9 AM (EDT)Learn more 👉 https://t.co/lCfoVrRSQC pic.twitter.com/ceR8TvoqTLApril 2, 2024 See more

The animation very clearly shows a drone that looks a lot like the current DJI Avata, which we've also seen come down in price lately – another hint at a potential update. Of course, the scale can't be determined from an image. There is just as good an argument for a much smaller drone; in the long run, there is definitely scope to replace the DJI-adjacent Ryze Tello drone.

Whichever route the company is taking, the clip certainly shows a drone performing a flip; something an Avata 2 could be expected to achieve, or any other whoop-style drone. The frame, seen clearly in the clip, looks more svelt and elegant than the original Avata, without the exposed exoskeleton styling, so it's clearly something new or significantly re-designed.

The clip of the cinewhoop-style drone was posted on DJI's social feed only an hour after another, entitled "Focus on the Vision," trailed an announcement coming on Tuesday April 9.

In this case, the image even includes the branding, Ronin, DJI's range of gimbals for cameras.

(Image credit: DJI)

Focus on the VisionApril 9, 2024 | 9 AM (EDT)Learn more 👉 https://t.co/20Ohke3gsV pic.twitter.com/fZdnR3odyJApril 2, 2024 See more

DJI's series of Ronin gimbals – like the DJI RS 3 Mini – can make using heavy cameras like mirrorless and DSLRs with lenses of various sizes smooth and simple, and the range has developed more and more camera integration since its launch a decade ago.

While the image doesn't give details of the level of control, app integration, or even size away, it's still got the word 'Ronin' right there. I'd be willing to be the word 'focus' is significant too.

Stay tuned, and we'll have more news on the 9th and the 11th.

