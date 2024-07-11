Did you know gravity can create lenses, and Einstein predicted it? Here's one the James Webb Space Telecope saw!

James Webb Space Telescope photographs rare 'Einstein ring' – one of the best discoveries to date

A small image of a galaxy distorted by gravitational lensing into a dim ring. At the top of the ring are three very bright spots with diffraction spikes coming off them, right next to each other: these are copies of a single quasar in the lensed galaxy, duplicated by the gravitational lens. In the centre of the ring, the elliptical galaxy doing the lensing appears as a small blue dot. The background is black and empty (Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, A. Nierenberg)

The undisputed king of cosmic imaging, the James Webb Space Telescope, has captured a sparkling bejewelled ruby ring in the depths of space. 

With its powerful infrared eyes, the James Webb shot the beautiful and unusual scene of a quasar, the blazing center of a galaxy – powered by a gas and dust – falling into a supermassive black hole. It is known as RX J1131 – 1231, and lies about six million light years from Earth. 

