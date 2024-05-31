Earliest and most distant galaxy ever photographed with James Webb Space Telescope

This is not only an incredible technological achievement, it could also unlock the mysteries of how the universe began

This infrared image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was taken by the NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) for the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey, or JADES, program. The NIRCam data was used to determine which galaxies to study further with spectroscopic observations. One such galaxy, JADES-GS-z14-0 (shown in the pullout), was determined to be at a redshift of 14.32 (+0.08/-0.20), making it the current record-holder for the most distant known galaxy.
(Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Brant Robertson (UC Santa Cruz), Ben Johnson (CfA), Sandro Tacchella (Cambridge), Phill Cargile (CfA))

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has beaten its own record for detecting and photographing the most distant known galaxy.

The newly-discovered galaxy is called JADES-GS-z14-0, and is the earliest ever seen collection of stars in the universe. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

