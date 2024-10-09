Datacolor SpyderX Pro deal might just be the most useful $99 you ever spend

By
published

The Datacolor SpyderX Pro isn't as sexy as a new camera or lens, but for $99 nothing will impact your photography more

Datacolor SpyderX Pro on a wooden floor surrounded by colouring pencils and a laptop
(Image credit: Future)

While the Amazon Prime Big Deals are in full swing, B&H has quietly slashed 1/3 off the price of a Datacolor SpyderX Pro. I'd pick one up if I didn't already have one! 

I can split my photography life into two distinct eras, when I didn't own a color-calibration device and when I did own a color-calibration device. And before you dismiss my ramblings, because – let's face it – color calibration is about the least sexy area of photography. I don't think it's hyperbole to suggest that this $99 Datacolor SpyderX Pro could be the most useful $100 you've spent on your profession or hobby. And with a $50 saving, it's more tempting than ever. 

Datacolor SpyderX Pro | was $149.99 | now $99 SAVE $50 at B&amp;H

Datacolor SpyderX Pro | was $149.99 | now $99
SAVE $50 at B&H This little device allows you to color-calibrate your monitor in minutes, taking into account ambient lighting, so you can edit, safe in the knowledge that you're viewing accurate colors.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

TOPICS

Related articles