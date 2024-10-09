Datacolor SpyderX Pro deal might just be the most useful $99 you ever spend

While the Amazon Prime Big Deals are in full swing, B&H has quietly slashed 1/3 off the price of a Datacolor SpyderX Pro. I'd pick one up if I didn't already have one!

I can split my photography life into two distinct eras, when I didn't own a color-calibration device and when I did own a color-calibration device. And before you dismiss my ramblings, because – let's face it – color calibration is about the least sexy area of photography. I don't think it's hyperbole to suggest that this $99 Datacolor SpyderX Pro could be the most useful $100 you've spent on your profession or hobby. And with a $50 saving, it's more tempting than ever.

Datacolor SpyderX Pro | was $149.99 | now $99

SAVE $50 at B&H This little device allows you to color-calibrate your monitor in minutes, taking into account ambient lighting, so you can edit, safe in the knowledge that you're viewing accurate colors.

The monitor you're using or even the ambient lighting in the room that you're working in can affect the accuracy of the colors displayed on-screen. For photographers and videographers, tiny color-grading tweaks can make all the difference, which is why it's important that your monitor delivers accurate colors, whether or not it's one of the best monitors for photo editing. That's where the best monitor calibrators, like the Datacolor SpyderX Pro, come in.

The SpyderX Pro sits over your monitor and calibrates your screen in minutes. This impressive piece of color-calibration tech features room-light monitoring, which measures changing ambient light levels and can adjust contrast and brightness accordingly. It even lets you view imagery before and after color calibration so you can see the difference for yourself.

Ever since I wrote an article on How to color calibrate your monitor with a Datacolor SpyderX, I've made a point of regularly calibrating my monitor. And my edits look better than ever!

