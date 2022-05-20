Cycle safer, with the new Garmin 2-in-1 radar-activated tail light and camera

Garmin is launching a brand new rear-view, radar-activated taillight with a built-in camera. The Varia RCT715 attaches to the back of your bike and will record continuously, saving any footage that could be an accident. The Swiss company is best known for its GPS technology, but cyclists around the world have been using Varia radar products for years to stay safe around other vehicles.

Traveling on two wheels can be dangerous, so if you do it a lot it’s a good idea to invest in one of the best helmet cameras in the unfortunate event that you are involved in a collision. However, if something occurs behind you, a helmet camera facing forward won’t do much good, which is why it’s worth investing in a rear-view camera as well.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Doubling up as a rear light, the Varia RCT715 helps cyclists be more visible while the camera will provide video evidence should an accident occur. It can capture sharp, clear footage up to 1080p at 30fps for up to four hours with the light on high power, or six hours with the light on standard power.

While most footage will be deleted straight away, any footage that may contain an incident will be automatically stored in the Varia App that you can download to your smartphone.

You can also pair the Varia RCT715 with your Garmin smartwatch or the Garmin Edge Cycling Computer. Visual and audible notifications will warn cyclists of vehicles approaching from behind, while the incredibly bright taillight can be seen from a mile away and will alert drivers of a cyclist ahead.

Dan Bartel, Garmin’s vice president of global consumer sales said, “For years, cyclists around the world have trusted our Varia rearview radars to enhance their awareness of approaching vehicles during a ride and we are thrilled t add the new RCT715 to the lineup of ‘must-have’ cycling safety products.”

The Varia RCT715 is now on sale priced at $399.99 / £349.99.

