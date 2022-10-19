CineStill 400Dynamic film is now available worldwide

CineStill who announced that they would be developing a new 400 ISO film called CineStill 400Dynamic or 400D (opens in new tab) for short earlier in the year has now announced the global launch of the product following successful crowdfunding of this new film, and it is now available in retail stores today.

This brand new 400 ISO daylight-balanced color film is the culmination of years of research and development, working exclusively with manufacturing partners to create this unique film stock. After raising an unprecedented $830k+ from over 11,000 backers of the successful CineStill Film Maker crowdfunding campaign earlier this year, CineStill has now fulfilled all pre-orders of 35mm and 120 400D and is working with retail partners to get this new film to photographers around the world.

Retail availability of 400D will initially begin with both 35mm and 120 medium formats, with plans for 4x5 large-format sheet film (opens in new tab) to be released in the winter.

(Image credit: CineStill)

CineStill 400D is a fine-grain film that delivers a soft color palette with natural saturated color and rich, warm skin tones. The film has a wide dynamic range, with a base sensitivity of ISO 400, but can be rated from 200 to 800, and it can be pushed up to 3200. This makes the film highly versatile, suitable for any lighting condition, and any event, and can be used either outdoors or in the studio.

400D utilizes the same advanced emulsion technology that is found in Motion Picture film, while being specifically designed for still photography, meaning it can be processed in C-41 chemistry by any photo lab or at home like most other color-negative films. In addition, it also features a process-surviving anti-static lubricant coating that makes it an ideal film for both manual SLRs and automatic winding cameras.

This new film continues CineStill’s ongoing tradition of motion picture film emulsions made for still photographers to maximize their creativity and produce remarkable images that express who they are as a photographer. 400Dynamic brings a new option to the family of CineStill film stocks that already includes 800Tungsten, 50Daylight, and BwXX to complete any photographer's toolkit.

The flexibility and versatility of 400D are great for both amateur and professional photographers that are in need of a do-it-all film. A new ISO 400 color film has been highly sought after by the film community for some time and it is great to hear another manufacturer pushing film forward.

Sample images of CineStill 400D:

(Image credit: CineStill)

(Image credit: CineStill)

(Image credit: CineStill)

