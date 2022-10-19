Celebrate Black History Month with The Obsidian Collective

Photo from an ongoing project - Home Is Where The Heart Is

In celebration of Black History Month which runs from October 1 - 31, the London College of Communication is hosting an exhibition in collaboration with The Obsidian Collection. The New Wave exhibition will take place from October 19 - 28, showcasing a thought-provoking series of images on the theme of home, heritage, community, the white gaze, and the Black experience.

Included in the list of exhibiting photographers is Silvia Rosi who won the Vic Odden Award from The Royal Photographic Society Awards (opens in new tab) in 2021. Her work explores her Togoloaise heritage, personal history and the idea of origins through a series of self-portraits where she plays her mother and father. Influenced by West African studio portraits, her photos are colorful and contemporary yet seated in tradition.

Self Portrait As my Mother. Jerwood Commission, 2020 (Image credit: Silvia Rosi)

Rosi is joined by London College of Communications graduate Renne Maria Osubu who received critical acclaim for the short film Dear Philadelphia (opens in new tab) which is an ode to community, culture and cinematography. Rŷanna Allen who recently collaborated with converse will also be showcasing her work centered around home both as a physical place and a feeling.

Archival material from the Anita McKenzie Picture Archives contains authentic and everyday experiences of the Black and Asian communities from the 18th - 21st century will also be on show along with support from AI company DeepMind (opens in new tab).

Film still from Dear Philadelphia (Image credit: Renee Maria Osubu)

Angela Ford, executive director of The Obsidian Collection (a user-friendly, virtual portal for black culture and history) said, “Bringing The Obsidian Collection to the UK through these partnerships is a dream come true for me! Our mission is to bring the global Black diaspora to a common portal and this is our first step.”

Curated by Adrian Wood and D. Wiafe, this exhibition gives new meaning to ‘youth-led’ enterprises while supporting and celebrating the work of young, black creatives. The exhibition at Well Gallery is free to attend but tickets must be booked via the website (opens in new tab) to avoid disappointment.