Capture the magic of Christmas at Fujifilm's House of Photography

Fujifilm is hosting a VIP visitor this festive period with an immersive grotto experience for the whole family in its Covent Garden store

This Christmas, Fujifilm invites you to an unforgettable festive adventure at the newly renovated Fujifilm House of Photography in Covent Garden, London. Open until December 24, this immersive experience blends creativity, photography, and holiday magic for the whole family.

Stepping through a festive tunnel, you'll find yourself transported to the heart of the North Pole, where families can meet Santa in an immersive grotto experience, and children can receive special gifts with the moment captured and treasured forever with the best Fujifilm cameras.

