Capture the magic of Christmas at Fujifilm's House of Photography

This Christmas, Fujifilm invites you to an unforgettable festive adventure at the newly renovated Fujifilm House of Photography in Covent Garden, London. Open until December 24, this immersive experience blends creativity, photography, and holiday magic for the whole family.

Stepping through a festive tunnel, you'll find yourself transported to the heart of the North Pole, where families can meet Santa in an immersive grotto experience, and children can receive special gifts with the moment captured and treasured forever with the best Fujifilm cameras.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

From colorful augmented reality backdrops to playful funhouse mirrors, Fujifilm’s Santa’s Grotto is packed with creative photo setups. Expert photographers and cheerful elves are on hand to ensure every shot is picture-perfect for the family Christmas cards.

General Manager of Imaging Solutions Fujifilm UK Theo Georghiades states, "Photography remains central to capturing fun and lasting memories at Christmas, whether it’s at family dinners or when the kids meet Santa for the first time. As the go-to brand when it comes to picture taking and picture making, visitors to our Santa’s Grotto will have a fantastic opportunity to get creative this festive season, with an exciting experience that the whole family can enjoy."

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Visitors can unleash their creativity in the elf warehouse with DIY craft workshops. Design custom Christmas cards and postcards, then mail them straight to Santa at the on-site Christmas-themed post office. It’s a perfect way to add a personal touch to your holiday greetings.

Beyond the grotto, families can enjoy festive games, like the elf name generator and advent calendar puzzles. Whether meeting Santa for the first time or reliving the magic of Christmas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, and will be a top spot for the festive hotspot for families in London this year.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Being that it is located in the newly renovated Fujifilm House of Photography visitors have the opportunity to take the festive spirit home with Fujifilm’s photo solutions. Browse the Instax instant cameras, try out the award-winning X Series and GFX System digital cameras, or print your favorite moments at on-site kiosks.

Tickets start at £30 per child, including entry for up to two adults. Each session lasts 30 minutes, offering plenty of time to enjoy this magical experience. Book your tickets now and make this Christmas unforgettable!

