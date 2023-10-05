Capture autumn's seasonal colour! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 271 is out now!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

Unmissable tips for autumn landscapes

Don't miss the cover feature and part 6 of our Pro Masterclass series to capture the seasonal sensation. (Images ©Ross Hoddinott) (Image credit: Future)

The beauty of autumn never fails to inspire photographers, especially those who are passionate about capturing the essence of nature. Pro photographer Ross Hoddinott shares his ten essential pro steps for taking stunning autumn photos. Starting from p24, Ross reminds us to look beyond the colourful trees and shows how to find images with extra depth.

Take a look at the other parts of the Masterclass series, available in issues 266-270, to catch up on what you may have missed.

Shoot natural light masterpieces

Discover the secrets to capturing beautiful natural light photography with our 13-page special. Master the world's greatest light source and take stunning photos all day long. (Images ©Ryszard Lomnicki, Chloe Price) (Image credit: Future)

With its versatility and accessibility, natural light has the power to transform any scene – whether indoors or outdoors. And the best part? You don't need expensive equipment to use it effectively. Natural light can imbue your photos with emotion and mood, bringing your images to life and telling a powerful story.

Working with natural light can be a daunting task. From p36, we show you what's possible with this source. With the guidance of pro photographers Ryszard Lomnicki and Chloe Price, you'll explore the facets and effects of natural light and learn how to use it expertly in your images - from landscapes to portraits and more.

Interview with photographer and music legend Andy Summers

Andy Summers delves into his second passion and shares his photographic work with us (Images ©Andy Summers) (Image credit: Future)

On p76, we proudly present Andy Summers, the legendary guitarist of rock supergroup The Police. In his photography he creates a mental and visual equivalent to his musical expression through his lens.

Our Technique Editor, Kim Bunermann, had an insightful conversation with the renowned photographer, discussing his past and present work - from his early inspirations, recent exhibitions, and his latest book "A Series of Glances", published by teNeues Publishers.

Create film-noir lighting

Discover how to create an eye-catching monochrome style that is reminiscent of classic film-noir crime dramas from p50 (Image credit: Future)

Without a doubt, films possess the unique capability to tell a story with much greater ease than still photographs, all thanks to their moving images. The creation of storytelling and atmosphere in just one shot is an art in itself - By adapting cinematic techniques, photographs convey much more than just a reflection of reality.

In the detailed tutorial on shooting and editing, Editor Peter Fenech shows how to harness the power of shadows and pools of light. With this step-by-step guidance, you'll achieve the stylized cinematic look of classic crime dramas.

On course for success?

In this issue's "Shoot Like a Pro" feature, we introduce you to Pawel Konkol , who will enlighten you about the numerous advantages of enrolling in a photography degree program and how it can pave the way for your successful career as a professional photographer (Images ©Pawel Konkol) (Image credit: Future)

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

Don't miss out on all of this essential professional-level advice. Get your copy of Digital Photographer now.

