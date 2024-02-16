Canon's new Speedlite transmitter gets a big boost in flash functionality

Canon has announced an updated version of its extremely popular speedlight transmitter which enables improved functionality for off-camera flash shooting.

The Canon Speedlite transmitter ST-E3-RT (Ver.3) has officially been announced following the slow discontinuation of Version 2 and is now available for preorder. Improvements have been made to the transmitter which enables improved wireless radio communication to up to 5 groups of the best Canon flashguns, and several changes to increase functionality.

(Image credit: Canon)

What is a Speedlight transmitter?

A Speedlight transmitter sits on top of your camera and sends instructions to compatible speedlights / flashguns that are set up at a distance away from the camera, enabling off-camera flash. From one transmitter unit, the user can adjust the settings of speedlights, and group multiple speedlights together for multiple light shooting.

(Image credit: Canon)

The new version 3 transmitter is equipped with the same wireless radio communication function as the Canon Speedlite EL-1, with Canon stating that you can 'control up to 15 Speedlite EL-1 units in 5 groups set as receivers'. This provides the user with the ability to shoot multiple lighting setups in various scenarios such as events or sports with the EL-1 without the need for an additional receiver. It can also produce natural light trails through rear curtain sync capture.

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon Speedlite EL-1 flashgun angle view (Image credit: Canon)

The transmitter has all the same build quality as the current version 2, keeping its excellent dustproof and splashproof performance and communication reliability. Canon states that the differences between the previous version and its successor are a change to the selection dial, the product name display, and the abolishment of the remote release terminal. The update may not offer groundbreaking changes, but improvements to overall operability and visibility will make using the transmitter that much easier.

When shooting with off-camera flash, you often set up the lights at a reasonable distance from the position from which you are shooting, and at times this can mean out of sight, making it difficult to see when the lights have finished recycling. The ST-E3-RT (Ver.3) will show an indicator on the LCD screen when all of the receivers are fully recharged, eliminating the need for visual confirmation from the light itself.

Further improvements have been made to operability by adopting the same selection dial as the Canon Speedlite 600EX II-RT, and the product name is now displayed on the screen when setting functions.

The Canon Speedlite transmitter ST-E3-RT (Ver.3) is the perfect partner for both the Canon Speedlite EL-1 and the recently released Canon Speedlite EL-5 and will surely become a staple in every Canon user's lighting kit. It is currently available for preorder for $299.99 | £289.99 with stock scheduled to start shipping in mid-March.

Want more information on the best Canon equipment? See our guides on the best Canon cameras and the best Canon RF lenses, and articles from the people who know Canon best - PhotoPlus.