Canon reveals new super-fast MegaTank refillable-ink printer for demanding users

The MAXIFY GX5050 is Canon's latest entry in its MegaTank refillable ink tank printer line-up. This single-function printer joins Canon's existing GX6050 printer/scanner/coppier and GX7050 printer/scanner/coppier/fax machine.

Able to print a quoted 14,000 pages from just one set of pigment ink bottles, this high-volume printer is ideal for small businesses or demanding home office users. If even greater print economy is required, there's also an Economy Mode, which boosts output by 1.5x to around 21,000 pages from a full set of ink bottles. Automatic duplex printing, as well as sheduled auto power on/off modes, make the GX5050 even cheaper to run and eco-friendly.

The easy to use ink bottles are designed with distinct inlets so only the correct colour can be added to the printer ink tanks, while the purpose-built bottle nozzles remove the risk of tank overspill. Ink levels can be checked at a glance thanks to ink tank windows on the front of the printer, eliminating any irritating out-of-ink surprises.

If you're doing a lot of printing, a sluggish printer just won't do. Thankfully the GX5050 is no slouch when it comes to print speeds. Canon rates these at approximately 24.0 ipm in black and 15.5 ipm in colour, with a first print out emerging in just seven seconds in mono. The business-focus of the GX5050 is accentuated by its abilty to print on envelopes, decorative store-front posters, banners up to 1.2m (plain paper only), iron on transfers and magnetic sheets. Paper capacity is generous, with a 100-sheet rear feed, plus a 250-sheet front cassette, with the latter having a similar viewing window to the ink tanks so you can easily check paper levels.

The MAXIFY GX5050 is ready to print from a desktop, laptop or smart device, via the Canon PRINT app for iOS and Android, as well as printing platforms like AirPrint and Mopria. There are even additional User Management administative controls allowing you to restrict printer functions and prevent unauthorised access or operations.

The Canon MAXIFY GX5050 will launch in the UK and Ireland, with an RRP of £399.99 / €449.99, though we're yet to see any stock availability.

There's currently no word on if/when the printer may be available in other territories, though if Canon does release it in the North American market, we speculate that it might be launched as the 'MAXIFY GX5020', in-keeping with the existing US-market GX7020 and GX6020 model names.

