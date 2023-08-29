Canon launches two new PIXMA printers, both offering inks on subscription!

Everyone needs a home printer, whether it's for study, work or photos, and while the new Canon PIXMA TS7650i and PIXMA TS7750i are not specifically photo printers, each can pop out a high-quality borderless 6" x 4" photo in just 19 seconds.

Photo printing is always useful in a home printer, and while neither the PIXMA TS7650i and PIXMA TS7750i are going to make our list of the best photo printers, they could well qualify among the best all-in-one printers.



Perhaps the most interesting feature, though, is the 'i' at the end of the model name, which indicates these printers are compatible with Canon's PIXMA Print Plan, currently available in the US starting at $3.99 per month and in the UK at £2.49 per month for 'Occasional' or 'Light' users who need around 30 prints per month. You can roll over unused pages and replacement inks can be sent automatically. Canon reckons the PIXMA Print Plan can save you up to 50% on ink costs.



This will appeal particular to those who think printer inks are a rip-off, and with a subscription plan you will at least stay in control of your printer usage and costs.



Specs-wise, these printers are the same, except that the TS7750i model adds a 35-sheet ADF (automatic document feeder). Both printers come in white, like Canon's existing PIXMA Print Plan models, as opposed to the usual black.

The Canon PIXMA TS7750i is essentially the same as the TS7650i model, but with the addition of a 35-sheet automatic document feeder. (Image credit: Canon)

The PIXMA TS7650i and PIXMA TS7750i are designed for simplicity and ease of use for multiple users. Indeed, they feature a 'Switch AI' function for loading control/function profiles for different household members, depending on the features they need. The controls are on a tilting front panel with a 2.7-inch colour touchscreen and an LED status light.



Automatic two-sided printing helps save paper and it's possible make copies with a single button press. The PIXMA TS7650i and PIXMA TS7750i both offer wireless printing, and it's even possible to set up Wireless Direct printing that doesn't even require a router, and uses a direct connection between the printer and a mobile device.

Canon's new printers are designed for cable-free wireless operation and for direct connection to mobile devices without even the need for a router. (Image credit: Canon)

In fact these are printers designed to work directly with mobile devices rather than simply being tied to desktop computers. The Canon PRINT app offers PC-free printing along with compatibility with Apple AirPrint and Mopria for Android. There are others apps and software too, including Canon's Creative Park app, Easy-Photo Print Editor, Easy-Layout Editor and PosterArtist Web.



The new printers sit above the existing PIXMA TS5350a and PIXMA TS7450a models, and below the 5-ink Canon PIXMA TS6350a, which is more geared towards the creative community. For those especially interested in photo printing, there's also a new New Canon PIXMA TS8751, a multi-function home printer at the upper end of the PIXMA range.



Canon says the PIXMA TS7650i and PIXMA TS7750i will be available from October 2023. We don't have official US/UK pricing yet, but Canon has quoted a price of 145 euros for the PIXMA TS7650i (about $157 / £125 / AU$244) and 169 euros for the PIXMA TS7750i (about $183 / £145 / AU$285).