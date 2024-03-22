Canon launches a photography exhibition that it doesn't want you to see

Canon has partnered with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to create World Unseen, an accessible and immersive photography exhibition developed for visually impaired people.

Photography as a medium centers largely around one sense, sight, but does that mean that those with no or partial vision can't capture or view photography? Absolutely not, and Canon is highlighting this in its immersive experience that "invites visitors – blind, partially sighted, and sighted – to experience photography in a new, accessible, and immersive way".

The fingertips of a hand wearing a gold wedding band gently rest on a tactile image of a rhino, printed on a flat white background. The shape of the animal is in relief and the differing textures of its skin are apparent (Image credit: Canon)

According to the World Health Organisation, there are at least 2.2 billion people globally living with some form of visual impairment, many of whom think photography is inaccessible. Designed specifically with blind and partially sighted people in mind, World Unseen will feature a mixture of soundscapes, audio descriptions, braille, and raised photographic prints from some of the world's most renowned photographers, bringing the photographs to life in a new and exciting way.

World Unseen will not only be an experience for visually impaired people, but it will also act as a way for sighted people to experience some of the impediments presented to the partially sighted. The photographic prints will be obscured to replicate different types of visual impairment, from glaucoma to diabetic retinopathy. This will not only provide a better understanding and appreciation of the physical barriers, but also generate awareness of accessibility in the arts.

"Photography is an incredibly powerful medium that can push the imagination and we want this experience to be accessible to everyone," says Pete Morris, brand and sponsorship senior manager at Canon EMEA.

"This exhibition was created with blind and partially sighted people in mind to share imagery and the stories behind them in an entirely new way. With Canon’s elevated print technology, we hope all visitors will feel a deeper connection to the emotions and stories that imaging can bring to life."

A white rhino stands proud against a blue, but cloudy sky. It is guarded by three Black men with rifles, wearing army fatigues and matching hats. The whole scene is partially obstructed by black clouds, as it would be for a viewer with diabetic retinopathy (Image credit: Canon)

World Unseen will feature photographic work from some of the world's greatest photographers and Canon ambassadors from around the world, including Brent Stirton, Sebastião Salgado, Yagazie Emezi, Muhammed Muheisen, and Hiedi Rondak, among others. Having the work of such esteemed photographers on display will help push this campaign into the spotlight and raise further awareness for accessibility.

A video series will accompany the exhibition featuring partially sighted individuals such as British disability activist, Lucy Edwards, and Britain’s most decorated Winter Paralympian, Menna Fitzpatrick MBE. The videos will provide an insight into their experiences and document their feelings on experiencing this photography for the first time.

Video Above: World Unseen with Canon ambassador Brent Stirton and blind conservationist Lawrence Gunther

"The World Unseen exhibition opens up the world of photography and enables more blind and partially sighted people to experience the emotive stories, and physical touch, of these iconic images," explains Dave Williams, inclusive design ambassador at the RNIB.

"As a braille user, it’s fantastic to be working with Canon to raise awareness of the possibilities of textured print and to see in action how technology can make art more accessible for people with sight loss."

This is not the first instance of Canon bringing photography to life through elevated printing. With the combination of PRISMAelevate XL software and Canon Arizona printers, the company has supported galleries and museums with signage and braille for many years. The innovative printing technique continues to be developed and used in new and exciting ways.

The World Unseen exhibition will be held at Somerset House in London, England, from April 05-07 2024. Tickets are available from the Somerset House webpage.

Having seen firsthand an example of the exhibition at The Photography & Video Show 2024, I am extremely excited about this exhibition and see it as a huge step in the right direction for accessibility in photography.

As well as creating important exhibitions Canon also produces some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, see our guides to the best Canon cameras and best Canon lenses. Carrying on the theme of inclusivity, Canon also offers some of the best cheap cameras.