Canon is taking out the trash! And sorting it very efficiently

By
published

Canon enters the recycling system business, introducing groundbreaking new plastic-sorting technology

Canon TR-S1510
(Image credit: Canon)

Continuously pushing boundaries in several industries, Canon's job never seems done. It has now turned its head to recycling, introducing innovative technology for fast and efficient sorting.

Not just content with making some of the best mirrorless cameras and best photo printers on the market, Canon has announced that it is entering the recycling system business, with the launch of new plastic sorting equipment with groundbreaking material identification capabilities. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles