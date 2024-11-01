Canon is designing another "trinity buster" zoom lens

Patents reveal a new formula for a potential RF 70-150mm lens with an f/1.8 aperture

There has been a long-established "trinity" of lenses stretching back since the days of SLR cameras, with three f/2.8 zooms covering the 16-35mm, 24-70mm, and 70-200mm focal lengths. However, with better lens manufacturing techniques and new mirrorless cameras offering more in-body lens corrections than ever before – we are increasingly seeing this dynamic change.

Lens makers have created some pretty exciting new optical formulas over the last few years to challenge this dogma. Recent additions like the Tamron 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD have stretched the traditional 24-70mm even further, or the Canon RF 28-70 f/2L USM has upped the aperture to rival prime lenses. Canon has even blurred the lines between the 24-70mm and 24-105mm with its hybrid RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z.

