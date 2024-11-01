Canon is designing another "trinity buster" zoom lens

There has been a long-established "trinity" of lenses stretching back since the days of SLR cameras, with three f/2.8 zooms covering the 16-35mm, 24-70mm, and 70-200mm focal lengths. However, with better lens manufacturing techniques and new mirrorless cameras offering more in-body lens corrections than ever before – we are increasingly seeing this dynamic change.

Lens makers have created some pretty exciting new optical formulas over the last few years to challenge this dogma. Recent additions like the Tamron 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD have stretched the traditional 24-70mm even further, or the Canon RF 28-70 f/2L USM has upped the aperture to rival prime lenses. Canon has even blurred the lines between the 24-70mm and 24-105mm with its hybrid RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z.

Canon's latest formula (thanks to Canon Watch for the spot) refers to a potential 70-150mm f/1.8 lens – while still in the patent stage, it looks to create a standard telephoto lens with an even wider aperture – although cutting off the top end of the zoom range.

This focal length is the go-to for so many portrait and wedding photographers who usually might stick to large aperture prime lenses to create the creamy backgrounds usually associated with these genres of photography – an f/1.8 lens could change the game, giving the flexibility to zoom in and out without having to compromise on that wide aperture.

Of course, this is just a patent, so there is no telling at this stage how heavy or expensive this proposed lens would be, with Canon's previous RF 28-70mm weighing a pretty hefty 1.4kg (3.08lbs) and costing a fair bit more cash than the standard 24-70mm – it might mean that sticking to the traditional 70-200mm or a prime lens makes a lot more sense for a lot of photographers.

However, it's great to see companies trying new things with their lenses – even if they don't end up in production, keep them coming Canon.

