Canon imageFormula RS40 scans your old photo prints in a snap!

If you have a shoebox of old prints sitting that you wish you could scan quickly to create a digital image from your old film photos, the new Canon ImageFormula RS40 scanner could just be the thing you have been looking for.

The RS40 is essentially just an updated version of the recently-introduced Canon ImageFormula R40 (opens in new tab) - but adds an automatic print feed that will vastly speed up the digitizing process. RS40 can scan up to 40 photo prints in one go, and at an impressive speed of up to 30 prints a minute – so significantly quicker for archiving your image collection than using a flatbed scanner. Canon also claims the feature is jam-resistant - as uses ultrasonic sensors detect overlapping pages, and a Double Feed Release (DFR) system restarts your system quickly in the event of a jam.

(Image credit: Canon)

The ImageFormula RS40 uses a CMOS sensor with a 600ppi resolution - and saves images as either JPEGs or TIFF files. It can handled instant prints, and can handle photos up to 10x8in in size. As with the R40, you also have use of a duplex document scanner that can scan a batch of up to 60 sheets at a time.

The scanner software also offers a range of AI editing features for your scans. The auto correction function analyzes the scene of a photo and then automatically corrects brightness, and enhance the image for onscreen display. The device also comes with face-editing features, including face smoothing, face sharpening, and red-eye removal. In addition, the paper texture correction settings reduce dull patterns and and the effects of fading on old prints.

The unit measures 291 x 250 x 245 mm when stored, or up to 291 x 600 x 382 mm when in use; it weighs 3kg.

The Canon ImageFormula RS40 is on sale now for recommended retail price of $479.