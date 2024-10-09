Canon EOS R100 twin-lens camera deal is my top recommendation on Prime Day

If you're looking to upgrade from your clunky DSLR to a fancy new mirrorless camera, this is one of the best Prime Day deals we have ssen. The Canon EOS R100 is our top choice for cameras for beginners but is now available for a bargain $499 at Amazon in a kit that gets you two zoom lenses!
This twin-lens outfit means that you have a range of focal lengths that stretch from an 18mm wide-angle - right up to a 210mm telephoto. So everything you need for shooting architecture and landscape vistas, through to close-ups of distant wildlife. It is a one-box solution to being able to tackle a huge range of photographic subjects
Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | $829 | $499
SAVE $330 at Amazon With a 24.2MP sensor, a viewfinder and advanced autofocus, the R100 is a great entry into the EOS R system. The RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 lenses are both image stabilized, for smooth shooting.