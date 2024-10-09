Canon EOS R100 twin-lens camera deal is my top recommendation on Prime Day

If you're looking to upgrade from your clunky DSLR to a fancy new mirrorless camera, this is one of the best Prime Day deals we have ssen. The Canon EOS R100 is our top choice for cameras for beginners but is now available for a bargain $499 at Amazon in a kit that gets you two zoom lenses!

This twin-lens outfit means that you have a range of focal lengths that stretch from an 18mm wide-angle - right up to a 210mm telephoto. So everything you need for shooting architecture and landscape vistas, through to close-ups of distant wildlife. It is a one-box solution to being able to tackle a huge range of photographic subjects

Whether you're just starting out in photography or you're thinking of upgrading to the best mirrorless cameras on the market, the Canon EOS R100 twin-lens bundle at under 500 bucks is a hard deal to pass on. This is a camera we recommend as the best camera for beginners - and it is great choice for someone who is just starting to take photography seriously, for pleasure, or at college.

DCW Editor and long-standing Canon owner James tested the R100 in our in-depth review. Its excellent still-image capabilities start with its APS-C-sized 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor, while also being able to capture 4K 24p cropped video recording and uncropped Full HD video recording.

The Canon EOS R100 also features Canon's famous Dual Pixel AF system which features 3,975 autofocus points covering 143 autofocus zones, making sure your images are also in focus and sharp from a single frame to its 6.5 frames-per-second continuous burst mode.

This Amazon Prime deal is due to finish at midnight today (PDT).