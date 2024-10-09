Canon EOS R100 twin-lens camera deal is my top recommendation on Prime Day

By
published

Grab this amazing ready-to-shoot Canon EOS R100 double zoom kit bundle for $499

Canon EOS R100 deal
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're looking to upgrade from your clunky DSLR to a fancy new mirrorless camera, this is one of the best Prime Day deals we have ssen. The Canon EOS R100 is our top choice for cameras for beginners but is now available for a bargain $499 at Amazon in a kit that gets you two zoom lenses!

This twin-lens outfit means that you have a range of focal lengths that stretch from an 18mm wide-angle - right up to a 210mm telephoto. So everything you need for shooting architecture and landscape vistas, through to close-ups of distant wildlife. It is a one-box solution to being able to tackle a huge range of photographic subjects

Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | $829 | $499 SAVE $330 at Amazon

Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | $829 | $499
SAVE $330 at Amazon With a 24.2MP sensor, a viewfinder and advanced autofocus, the R100 is a great entry into the EOS R system. The RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 lenses are both image stabilized, for smooth shooting. 

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles