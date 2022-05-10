Canon Creative Park: make a moving dragon using just your printer!

Exploring Canon Creative Park is one of the most awesome, yet thoroughly underappreciated things you can do with your printer.

In short, Canon Creative Park is a free paper craft download site, whereby you can find and create everything from moving dragons to pop-up greeting cards to giant floral arrangements to ornate wall sculptures to whack-a-mole games to miniature dioramas…

It's basically a treasure trove of neat stuff, whether you're looking to keep the kids busy for an afternoon doing paper craft, you're seeking inspiration for mother's day arrangements or other celebrations, or you've just wanted to make a cute paper panda or your favorite landmark like New York's Statue of Liberty, London's Tower Bridge, or Barcelona's Sagrada Familia.

The site itself can be accessed by anybody, regardless of what kind of printer you own – so it doesn't matter if you have a photo printer that isn't made by Canon, as many of the designs (and, importantly, their assembly instructions) can be downloaded by all users.

However, arguably the cream of the crop when it comes to the designs on the website do require a Canon ID – which you will be assigned upon opening an account when you purchase a Canon camera or printer.

(Obviously these are designed for full-size paper printers, rather than the best portable printers like the Canon Selphy Square XQ10!)

(Image credit: Canon)

Activities like scrapbooking really took off over the various COVID-induced lockdowns, and paper craft is another ever-growing pastime – especially among kids, and one that's a perfect way to occupy the little ones during school holidays!

For more information (and some of the coolest paper craft you'll ever see), head on over to the official Canon Creative Park website. And you can also download the dedicated Canon Creative Park app, for both iPhone and Android devices.

