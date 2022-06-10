Calling all students: go "Behind the Lines" with Canon at the Commonwealth Games!

By published

Canon is offering ambitious amateur photographers the chance to experience a day in the life of a professional sports photographer. Here's what you need to know

Canon-x-Birmingham-2022-Commonwealth-Games
Enter the Between the Lines student photography competition to win a professional photography experience at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canon is one of the world's biggest photography manufacturers, and the best Canon cameras (opens in new tab) are loved by photographers the world over – including students.

Canon is the official Image Supporter of this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, and as part of this activity it has launched a competition called Behind the Lines. The prize? A day in the life of a professional sports photographer, plus coverage on Canon's social media pages.

For this competition, Canon is looking for images that celebrate the three core values of the commonwealth games: humanity, destiny and equality. As you'd expect the judges are experts in their field, and include Neale Conroy, Canon UK and Ireland Marketing Director, Canon Ambassador and pro sports photographer Molly Darlington and editorial and commercial photographer Paul Cunningham – who we'll come onto next.

• Read more: the best student cameras (opens in new tab)

So let's talk prizes. The best three overall images as deemed by the judging panel will get to experience a full day of mentorship by Canon pro Paul Cunningham (on Wednesday 3rd August) and a post-shoot editing session the day after, as well as all their accommodation and event tickets. What's more, Canon is planning to provide coverage to the winner and their images on social media – with Canon's massive reach, this is a chance to get your work seen by thousands of people worldwide.

What and how to enter

Canon says: "We’re encouraging you to see beyond the everyday in your imagery and offer visual stories from both within and outside of the realm of sports photography." It will be assessing submissions in terms of their creativity, technical skills and impact.

Think you've got what it takes to win? Find out more about the competition and enter now on the official Canon website. (opens in new tab)

Read more:

The best Canon lenses (opens in new tab)
The best camera for sports photography (opens in new tab)
Be an Olympic Shooter! (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lauren Scott
Lauren Scott

Lauren is the Managing Editor of Digital Camera World, having previously served as Editor of Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) magazine, a practical-focused publication that inspires hobbyists and seasoned pros alike to take truly phenomenal shots and get the best results from their kit. 


An experienced photography journalist who has been covering the industry for over eight years, she has also served as technique editor for both PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab)PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine and DCW's sister publication, Digital Camera Magazine (opens in new tab)


In addition to techniques and tutorials that enable you to achieve great results from your cameras, lenses, tripods and other photography equipment, Lauren can regularly be found interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry, sharing tips and guides on subjects like landscape and wildlife photography, and raising awareness for subjects such as mental health and women in photography. 

Related articles