Calling all students: go "Behind the Lines" with Canon at the Commonwealth Games!

Canon is one of the world's biggest photography manufacturers, and the best Canon cameras (opens in new tab) are loved by photographers the world over – including students.

Canon is the official Image Supporter of this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, and as part of this activity it has launched a competition called Behind the Lines. The prize? A day in the life of a professional sports photographer, plus coverage on Canon's social media pages.

For this competition, Canon is looking for images that celebrate the three core values of the commonwealth games: humanity, destiny and equality. As you'd expect the judges are experts in their field, and include Neale Conroy, Canon UK and Ireland Marketing Director, Canon Ambassador and pro sports photographer Molly Darlington and editorial and commercial photographer Paul Cunningham – who we'll come onto next.

• Read more: the best student cameras (opens in new tab)

So let's talk prizes. The best three overall images as deemed by the judging panel will get to experience a full day of mentorship by Canon pro Paul Cunningham (on Wednesday 3rd August) and a post-shoot editing session the day after, as well as all their accommodation and event tickets. What's more, Canon is planning to provide coverage to the winner and their images on social media – with Canon's massive reach, this is a chance to get your work seen by thousands of people worldwide.

What and how to enter

Canon says: "We’re encouraging you to see beyond the everyday in your imagery and offer visual stories from both within and outside of the realm of sports photography." It will be assessing submissions in terms of their creativity, technical skills and impact.

Think you've got what it takes to win? Find out more about the competition and enter now on the official Canon website. (opens in new tab)

Read more:

The best Canon lenses (opens in new tab)

The best camera for sports photography (opens in new tab)

Be an Olympic Shooter! (opens in new tab)