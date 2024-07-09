Café Royal Books reissue five Chris Killip books - they are must-buys for photographers!

By
published

Café Royal Books is a fantastic way to start collecting photography books at an affordable price, and these Chris Killip books are a must!

Chris Killip Café Royal Books
Isle of man TT Races 1971 (Image credit: Chris Killip)

Café Royal Books is an independent book publisher that publishes affordable photography books from some of the greatest photographers of all time, but in equal measure, provides a platform to some of the most underrated and unseen.

The small low-cost monograph books are now considered a staple in British photography culture and showcase some of the most important social documentary work ever made in the UK and Ireland. Among the best photographers to document life in the 20th century UK is undoubtedly Chris Killip and five of his Café Royal Books have been reissued due to high demand.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles