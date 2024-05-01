'Skinningrove' is the last publication Chris Killip worked on – and it features some of his finest photography

By Kalum Carter
published

Chris Killip is one of Britain's most renowned documentary photographers, and his most recent book showcases previously unseen work alongside some of his most famous

Chris Killip Skinningrove
(Image credit: Chris Killip)

Chris Killip was one of the greatest photographers to have picked up a camera. His ability to embed himself and capture various communities from within, with a sense of grace and dignity, inspired generations of photographers, myself included. His new book highlights this even further. 

Skinningrove is a body of work created in the Eighties featuring some of Killip's most intimate and adored images, alongside previously unseen work. Before passing in 2020, he worked with prominent publisher Stanley/Barker to consolidate it into this exceptional new book.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles