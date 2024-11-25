Breathtaking photo of swirling sardines nets $5,000 prize in ViewSonic ColorPro Awards

Underwater photo taken in the Philippines has the 'Momentum' to take top spot in international competition's fifth year

Photograph of a school of sardines in the Philippines by Benjamin Yavar titled ‘Wormhole’, winner of the 5th ViewSonic ColourPro Awards
‘Wormhole’ by Benjamin Yavar, winner of the 5th ViewSonic ColourPro Awards Photography category (Image credit: © Benjamin Yavar)

Visual solutions and monitor manufacturer ViewSonic has revealed the winners of its latest ColorPro Awards, held at a ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Now in its fifth season, the competition is open to entrants from around the world and a total of 10,461 works were submitted to meet the theme of ‘Momentum’, across the four categories of Photography, Videography, Digital Art and Generated Art.

