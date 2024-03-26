Boya promises to "revolutionize content creation" with new 3-in-1 mic kit

Audio specialist Boya has unveiled the Boyamic, an all-in-one solution for content creators who require studio-quality recording while in the field.

Boya has been making audio devices that have featured in our guides to the best lavalier microphones, best wireless microphones, and the best audio recorders, and its latest release could potentially compete for a place in all three. The Boyamic offers versatility by incorporating a wireless microphone ecosystem and on-board recording in one portable case, providing all you need to record content straight out of one box.

(Image credit: Boya)

By combining compatibility, capture and studio-quality sound, the Boyamic promises to "elevate your audio game" by offering professional-grade sound whether recording interviews, podcasts, or shooting cinematic sequences.

Boya is claiming "effortless" compatibility with nearly all shooting devices, thanks to an adapter that enables users to quickly incorporate new equipment via USB-C, TRS or lighting connections. Everything needed for content creation on the move has been consolidated into a neatly packaged, scene-ready tool so you can start shooting quickly and easily.

(Image credit: Boya)

The Boyamic also provides 8GB of integrated memory, which equates to 15 hours of recorded audio. The onboard recording is designed to capture every moment with complete accuracy, and deliver "flawless audio performance". Although we have not yet tested this statement, recording locally should bypass any audio frame drops or losses – an issue that we've all faced and one we're universally keen to avoid.

The last, and arguably most important, feature is the sound quality. The Boyamic promises to "set a new standard for audio excellence" featuring a 48kHz sampling rate, 24-bit depth, 90 dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and a maximum sound pressure level (SPL) of 120 dB, "ensuring clarity, richness, and unparalleled precision". These are bold claims and perhaps should be taken with a pinch of salt, but I would be lying to say I wasn't excited by them.

(Image credit: Boya)

Other notable features from the Boyamic include a built-in windproof capsule, real-time playback monitoring, long battery life, and a 984ft / 300m wireless transmission distance – all major benefits to content creators working on the go.

The Boyamic will be available soon via the Boya website for $159 (approximately £125 / AU$245). The kit includes a receiver, transmitter, charging case and lav mic, along with all the relevant cables and adapters to get you recording content straight out of the box.

Check out our guides for more information on the best microphones for vlogging, the best iPhone microphones, and the best shotgun mics.