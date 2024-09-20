Blazar Lens makes waves with "world’s first" autofocus 1.33x anamorphic lenses

Blazar 50mm T1.8 and 35mm T1.6 are "world's first Autofocus anamorphic lenses" with a ratio squeeze of 1.33x

Blazar Apex lenses
(Image credit: Blazar)

At IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, Blazar Lens unveiled what they are heralding as the world’s first autofocus anamorphic lenses.

The innovative 1.33x APEX series, currently in its prototype phase, drew considerable attention at the event. Blazar showcased two focal lengths, a 35mm T1.6 and a 50mm T1.8, both designed to cover the Super 35 (S35) sensor. 

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

