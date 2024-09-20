Blazar Lens makes waves with "world’s first" autofocus 1.33x anamorphic lenses

Blazar 50mm T1.8 and 35mm T1.6 are "world's first Autofocus anamorphic lenses" with a ratio squeeze of 1.33x
(Image credit: Blazar)
At IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, Blazar Lens unveiled what they are heralding as the world’s first autofocus anamorphic lenses.
The innovative 1.33x APEX series, currently in its prototype phase, drew considerable attention at the event. Blazar showcased two focal lengths, a 35mm T1.6 and a 50mm T1.8, both designed to cover the Super 35 (S35) sensor.
These lenses are slated to be available in several mirrorless mounts, including Sony E, Nikon Z, Leica L, and Fuji X, with discussions ongoing about a Canon RF mount option in the future.
Blazar's choice of a 1.33x squeeze ratio for its anamorphic lenses is driven by practical considerations. Autofocus systems, the company found, struggle with wider anamorphic squeeze ratios, making the 1.33x a more feasible option.
This ratio not only improves autofocus performance but is also compatible with 16:9 sensor cameras that lack anamorphic recording modes. While the 1.33x squeeze may not deliver the pronounced anamorphic look of 1.5x or 2x ratios, Blazar claims its Apex lenses achieve a similar aesthetic to 1.5x options.
The 1.33x anamorphic format presents a compelling choice, particularly for affordable anamorphic lenses. Compared to 1.8x or 2x lenses, the 1.33x design is more versatile and easier to produce, with fewer optical compromises. It allows users to capture a wider aspect ratio without cropping, thereby maximizing image resolution. This adaptability makes the Apex series a practical option for a range of cameras with S35 sensors.
Currently, the market for 1.33x anamorphic lenses is limited when compared to other lenses on the market, but notable examples include the Viltrox Epic series, Sirui 1.33x, Slr Magic 1.33x Anamorphot-CINE, and the Hawk 1.3x. However, many of these options do not fully cover full-frame sensors, although the SLR Magic 50mm and 75mm do.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.