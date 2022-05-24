Benro releases gimbal that looks exactly like any other gimbal – only smaller

Benro has just launched a brand new carbon fiber gimbal designed to be used with the smaller cameras bodies and long telephoto lenses being released these days. The Benro GH5CMINI is a lightweight, robust gimbal that will enable bird, landscape or wildlife photographers to maneuver cameras with long lenses more easily.

This latest release from Benro might “just” be a gimbal but it’s great news for anyone who wants a gimbal that combines high-quality materials and advanced precision when it comes to balancing long lensed with a lightweight had. It weighs just 1.1kg and is able to take an enormous payload of up to 30kg so even if you’re shooting with a Canon 600m f/4 prime lens – you’ll still be able to balance it.

Aimed at dynamic sport and wildlife photographers, the Benro GH5CMINI features a lightweight sliding release plate and an adjustable height platform that allows you to precisely balance your camera and lens combination and track moving subjects with ease. You can adjust the tension on the large tilt pivot knob in order to capture 360-degree panoramas, and an integrated bubble level enables the user to perfectly calibrate the head and prevent uneven movements.

It comes with a lightweight, Arca-Swiss style release plate so you can quickly attach and release your camera when shooting and when you’re finished the gimbal can be packed away into its branded drawstring bag.

The Benro GH5CMINI is now available to buy from certified Benro dealers for an RRP of £465/$499.

