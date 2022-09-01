Australian Camera July/August 2022 issue is out – grab your copy now!

Every once in a while there's a camera or lens that absolutely wows us – and the latest issue of Australian Camera magazine has just tested a couple of new additions to the growing mirrorless catalogue... you really will want to read about them. Different brands, different target audiences, but they both share one thing in common – speed.

Inside the July/August 2022 issue

Face time

Taking a look at award-winning images can give us a spurt of much-needed inspiration sometimes. And this issue brings you the best from the 2022 International Portrait Photographer of the Year Awards.

X Factor

We put the newest X-mount camera to the test – find out how the X-H2S fared when it was in the hands of Australian Camera magazine's editor Paul Burrows. You'll really want to check this one out.

On trial: Canon EOS R7

It's cheaper than its full-frame cousins, but this APS-C format Canon shooter can actually outperform them. Find out by just how much it can beat its in-house competition.

Telephoto to go: OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4.0 Pro

We had a slight hiccup with this review in the last issue, so we decided to redo the whole thing, with extra tests and sample shots to help you decide whether OM System is keeping up its Olympus promise.

Thinking of shooting film?

While there are quite a few film cameras available to buy second hand, shooting with a medium format one is just a whole different experience. If you've been considering going old-school, check out what you can get in Australia to help you get started in looking at the big picture.

Also in this issue

Nikon adds another APS-C format vlogging camera to its lineup, while also expanding its mirrorless lens system. Sony isn't stopping either. And find out how Canon is helping scientists study outer space... check out all the news from around the photography world in the latest issue of Australian Camera.

Published since 1979, Australian Camera is the country's premier photography magazine for enthusiasts and hobbyists and, since 2010, has been a member of the prestigious Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) – a global group of photography magazines selected for their high standards of content, production and independence.

The magazine is published six times a year (or bi-monthly), with the subscription also including an annual special issue called the Australian Camera Handbook. This offers a look into the year's most popular reviews and includes exclusive new content as well.

