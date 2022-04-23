Aura launches print scanning phone app for digital photo frame users

Digital photo frame company, Aura, has made it easier to share physical photos found in the attic with the rest of the family. Using its new in-app photo scanner, anyone invited can access your digital "Aura frame" album full of memories.

Many people still own physical photo albums that are passed through the generations. With some collections containing memories spanning across decades of family history and baby photos, in need of digitizing.

Why do I need to digitize my photos? You may ask. There are plenty of reasons why it's a good idea to start the long-haul process of converting your physical photos to Jpegs. It's more secure with copies and backups able to be made, arguably more private depending where you store them, it's long-lasting to show old photos to new generations, and easier to share photos online with relatives who may be overseas.

An unexpected house fire or break-in can unfortunately happen to anyone, so it's best to keep a digital copy of your photos, preferably with a trusted cloud service, to protect them from physical damage or corrupted hard drives. Depending on how extensive your photo albums are, digitizing photos and home videos can take months to years of mundane effort. Luckily, Aura has a better solution.

Aura's mission to connect people by bridging the gap between physical and digital is taking a new approach with its latest in-app scanner. The idea is that users can scan physical photos using their smartphones and have them uploaded into a digital Aura frame, an album to be shared with friends and family, making it much easier to show grandma both older and newly captured images.

"Old photos are some of the most precious photos we have, often locked away in attics, and accessible to only those in the family who hold them." Shares Prooshat Saberi, Product Design Lead at Aura. "Our goal is to reduce the friction of sharing photos – printed or digital – to make memories more accessible and part of everyday life, no matter the generation, level of tech-savviness, or location.”

Aura is manufacturer of digital photo frames that allow photos and videos to be shared from your phone to a network of invite-only friends and family. No memory cards or subscription fees are necessary, with millions of photos already being shared and displayed on Aura frames in homes around the world. The launch of a scanner built into the Aura app makes it easier to add physical photos to digital Aura frames, offering the ability to share over 10,000 images with no storage limit.

While the ability to digitize and share older photographs is nothing to shout about, and can easily be done using a basic phone camera and Facebook, the Aura frame adds a luxury and sophisticated element to the act of sharing older memories with family. Seeing a digital photo album cycling through images on a professional high-resolution screen is a much better alternative to sending memories through Whatsapp, and would make a fantastic and emotional gift for any loved one.

This scan function is now available as a free software update to the already existing Aura app on iOS (13+) with Android expected to follow. The photo scanner is part of the app’s “Add Photos” menu, and customers can scan multiple photos, adjusting features such as crop and color, plus including date information to archive the images as a memory.

