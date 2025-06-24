This is the world's first digital photo frame that you don't have to plug into the power outlet!

Aluratek has released a 13.3” ePaper WiFi Digital Photo Frame, which the manufacturer of digital lifestyle products claims to be the world's first digital photo frame not to require a constant AC power connection. This makes it ideal for wall-mounting, as there are no unsightly cables needed to power the display.

The frame employs a 13.3” color ePaper panel with a 4:3 aspect ratio, 1200 x 1600 resolution screen, which not only consumes a minute amount of power but has a glare-free, paper-like display that mimics the look of printed photos while remaining fully digital.

The ePaper display works in a similar way to that of an Amazon Kindle e-reader; unlike traditional digital displays, the ePaper frame emits no backlighting, enabling a static image to be displayed indefinitely. Power is only consumed when changing the image or uploading new ones over Wi-Fi, enabling its rechargeable battery to keep the display updated for up to two years between charges, depending on how often the displayed image is changed.

An iOS and Android app can be used to send fresh photos to the display (Image credit: Aluratek)

The frame features a sleek, minimalist design, with interchangeable museum-quality white and black matte insets, and is equally at home on desks, shelves, and walls, in both home and office settings. Wall mounting brackets and a table stand are included, and the frame can be displayed in portrait or landscape orientation.

With an ultra-thin, lightweight design combined with Wi-Fi connectivity, photos can be sent directly to the frame using the company's eFrame app, which is available on iOS and Android. The frame can store up to 10 photos, and low-profile push-button controls on the side of the frame allow you to transition to the next photo. Alternatively, you can schedule a specific time or interval in the app to see new images.

“The 13.3” ePaper WiFi Digital Photo Frame was designed to be placed anywhere without the need to plug into AC Power,” said John Wolikow, CEO at Aluratek. “This truly is the next-generation picture frame, leveraging Wi-Fi, e-Paper, and Smartphone App technology to bring you a whole new user experience!”

The Aluratek 13.3” ePaper WiFi Digital Photo Frame is available in the US from B&H and costs $349.99. Pricing has yet to be announced for other territories.