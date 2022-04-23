Atomos unveils new network-connected camera monitors with Frame.io support

Atomos has introduced two new network-connected on-camera monitor devices that make it easier for digital film and video productions of all sizes to capture, transcode, upload, and collaborate with anyone, anywhere in the world. Atomos Connect is a network accessory specially designed to attach to the popular Atomos Ninja V and Ninja V+ production devices for monitoring and recording.

Atomos also launched a new device called Shogun Connect, this is a brand-new all-in-one production device with all the connected technologies built in. The two new devices integrate seamlessly with Frame.io Camera to Cloud (C2C), to bring a wider range of professional digital cinema, mirrorless, and DSLR cameras to automatically share media for remote collaboration - perfect when you are on busy film sets or in media village.

(Image credit: Atomos)

These new Atomos devices capture high-quality content in your choice of professional formats. When capturing to Frame.io you can choose to simultaneously record high-quality “hero” and bandwidth-efficient “proxy” files with matching filenames and timecode. When recording in this way you create great-looking HEVC (H.265) “proxy” clips alongside full-resolution “hero” clips in either Avid DNxHR/HD, Apple ProRes, and, on the Ninja V+ or Shogun Connect, ProRes RAW. Each proxy can be automatically uploaded to Frame.io using a new Atomos progressive file transfer technology, which begins transferring the file even as it's being captured. This workflow is simply the fastest way for remote teams to publish clips directly to Frame.io without the typical delay of waiting for camera cards to ingest, hard drives to ship, or even for the camera to stop recording.

Trevor Elbourne, Interim CEO at Atomos has this to say:

"This new partnership with Frame.io represents our commitment to provide customers with the most advanced and comprehensive production workflow options. It was clear to us that Atomos could expand Frame.io Camera to Cloud and reach many more filmmakers. The Shogun Connect represents our first all-in-one, connected device and indicates how we see our future evolving. And we're thrilled to provide the Atomos Connect for Ninja V/V+ for our existing customers to further expand their workflow and create collaborative opportunities around the world."

(Image credit: Atomos)

The Atomos Connect is the ultimate accessory for the Ninja V and Ninja V+ and represents a ground-breaking innovation for the Ninja product line. When attached to the Ninja V/ V+, it transforms professional cinema, mirrorless, and DSLR cameras into fully integrated devices that support a range of advanced cloud-based workflows.

Featuring a 12G SDI interface to connect professional digital cinema cameras, Atomos AirGlu wireless timecode for seamlessly synchronizing all cameras, multiple power options to accommodate a variety of on-set scenarios, plus Wi-Fi 6, network Gigabit Ethernet, and Bluetooth LE capabilities for flexible connections. The accessory itself has a slender profile that fits flush to the back of the 5-inch device and complements the compact, lightweight form factor of the Ninja V/V+. The Atomos Connect, will be available in June for purchase through Atomos resellers worldwide for $399.

The completely new Shogun Connect builds on the ground-breaking model line. Featuring the comprehensive monitoring tools and recording options of the Shogun, the Shogun Connect is the first fully integrated product, combining HDR monitoring and RAW recording, as well as advanced network and cloud workflows.

This enhanced 7-inch HDR screen is brighter, with 2000 nits, and with a slimline bevel that makes it even more of a pleasure to monitor and use. The Shogun Connect features a comprehensive range of interfaces, including a loop through 12G SDI in and out to support SDI RAW, Atomos Sync timecode technology for seamless camera synchronization, multiple power options to accommodate studio or location shoots, plus Wi-Fi 6, network Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, and USB C for flexible all-round connections. The Shogun Connect will be available mid-year for purchase through Atomos resellers worldwide and will cost $1,299 US.

All in all, these two products sound amazing, I am sure some would of loved to have them whilst in the pandemic or can now be brought on set to reduce numbers - either way this sound truly amazing devices that I can see big and small creators alike picking up to help revolutionize their production workflows.

